Helena's Ryan Cooney named Montana's Global Educator of the Year

Ryan Cooney said he felt like it was time for something different, when after 11 years teaching at Capital High School he left his position as the advanced placement government teacher and took a job at the district's Project For Alternative Learning.

Cooney still teaches government today, and after four years at PAL he has been named the Montana World Affairs Counsel's Global Educator of the Year.

"I loved my job at CHS, but I was looking for something different and a fellow teacher encouraged me to check it (PAL) out," Cooney said. "Here you get to build relationships with students in a way that you just don't get to at CHS. Here, emotional well-being of students comes first."

Cooney said he was honored to be named the Global Educator of the Year. However, he credits his students more than himself. Cooney said the kids he works with on a daily basis genuinely care about what is going on in the world, and while teaching them can be a challenge, they have a thirst for knowledge.

"It was such a cool honor. There are so many great teachers in this state," Cooney said. "And I still have a long way to go. I'm constantly evolving. I have so much left to learn. But it does make me feel good about what I'm doing. Especially in tough times like now, where teachers are burning out and leaving the profession in record numbers."

Along with the award, Cooney received a $500 scholarship to purchase supplies that 12 PAL students will take with them to the annual Academic World Quest three-day competition starting Feb. 28 in Missoula. At that conference, Cooney will be presented with the Global Educator of the Year award. The winners of the competition will take a trip to the national competition in Washington, D.C. later this year.

Cooney said he is taking three teams of students and they are feeling confident about the competition this year.

"They (Montana World Affairs Counsel) do so much to allow teachers like me to connect globally and help my students experience new things," Cooney said. "This conference brings the world to Montana. It makes kids more interested in what is happening."

Cooney said he is of the opinion that as we all go through life, we will inevitably encounter those who are different. His teaching method aims to expose students to different types of people early on, which he said can lead to a greater respect for those who are different. Cooney said he tries to ask his students to remember what they discussed in class when speaking to those who are different.

Cooney's class has a golden rule: They are all friends. Cooney's goal is to force his students to look past their differences and see each other as people. He said they have so much empathy and understanding that it often takes him aback and makes him think that the adults of the world could learn a lot from observing these kids. Cooney said the students approach the lessons from a place of such genuine curiosity that there is no malice in them.

"'Trust the students' is my overarching philosophy. If you treat these kids like human beings and empower them with knowledge, then they will engage with seriousness," Cooney said. "They should never be afraid of espousing their views in my classroom because they will be treated with respect."

Part of that is never shying away from or sugarcoating topics, according to Cooney. He said you have to treat the students like humans who are genuinely curious about the world around them. That means engaging them in earnest conversation about various world affairs topics, including the problems of the world. It's those kinds of important world topics that will ultimately be on the table for discussion and competition at the upcoming Academic World Question competition.

Cooney said he loved his job at CHS, but since moving to PAL he has come to love it there even more. He said kids often come to PAL largely broken, but end up loving the program and growing.

"These students live our mantra and the transformation you see in them when they come to PAL is night and day," Cooney said. "It's that buy-in they have that makes the difference."

Cooney said he thinks there are many things that PAL does that the rest of schools could learn from. Cooney said the traditional idea of education with a teacher standing at the head of a classroom lecturing with a white board is an outdated model, and he believes engaging in discussion with his students is far more effective. Cooney said he hopes to engage his students in such a way that what they discuss in school stays in their minds while out in the world.

Cooney said he has often had students come back to him and tell him how things they discussed in class were brought up at the dinner table at home, and the student was able to actively engage in that discussion in a respectful and confident manner.

"If a student is going home and having a conversation with their family at the dinner table about something they learned in school," Cooney said, "that is an absolute win. They are talking about school outside of school."

Love 4 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.