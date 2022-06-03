Helena's PAL graduates recognized for hard work

Attendees at Friday's commencement ceremony for 23 graduates of Helena's Project for Alternative Learning understood it was a special occasion.

"Today is a testament to all the hard work you and your families put in," PAL faculty member Ryan Cooney said during the ceremony held on the main stage of The Myrna Loy.

The alternative high school's Principal Matt Carey challenged the graduates to recognize the sacrifices and support of their families and friends.

"The PAL community is a very special one in that we have the ability to rely on each other and look to one another for support," Carey said.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz called it a "proud moment for the Helena community."

Per PAL tradition, faculty members presented a bevy of awards to students in the class of 2022.

Dante Jo Vallance won three scholarship awards from the Helena Exchange Club, Kiwanis Club and Rebekah Lodges for his "tremendous growth and leadership skills," according to the PAL faculty member presenting the awards.

Students Hope Elizabeth Savage, Kaisa Nelson, Brandon Anthony Lindsay and Jesse Randall Lamping also won Kiwanis scholarships.

Students Gaige Vincent Harris and Charles Frederick McLaren both received the Helena Education Foundation Distinguished Student award.

McLaren also was presented the Jeannette Rankin award for showing principled beliefs and helping others, along with other accolades.

Harris and Lamping took home the PAL award, meaning they most embodied the school's spirit.

"Anyone who has spent any time at PAL knows we take our TARPIT philosophy very seriously," faculty member Marie Rauch said.

The acronym stands for Tolerance, Acceptance, Respect, Pride, Individuality and Trust.

In the PAL class of '22, Lindsay was chosen as the student who most embodied the philosophy.

Two students, Autumn Rayne Denney and Olivia Marie Richardson, were presented the Patty White Memorial Award, named in honor of a longtime counselor at the school.

Mike Copeland introduced the new JoAnn Copeland Memorial Award, explaining the recipient "exemplifies my late wife's spirit of giving."

"This Project for Alternative Learning is about helping people, and it's about helping people become better human beings, and that's why this award is such a perfect fit," Copeland said.

Savage won the JoAnn Copeland Memorial Award as well.

The other graduating PAL students in the class of '22, included Tucker Lincoln Anderson, Layla Ann Cooper, Cadence Roger Dixon, Sage Hannah Ewart, Juno Lee Field, Shayla Raylynn Garza, Mia Elizabeth Loble, Alisaid Jean McGurn, Dhestin Mitchell McKinnis, Madison Marie Moosman, Jay Sandoval, Madelynn June Smith, Shayla Richelle Walking Child and Landon James Wiseman.

While the ceremony was joyous, the crowd did share a somber moment when they said goodbye to longtime PAL educator Tim Garrett, who is retiring after a more than 30-year career.

Garrett wiped away tears as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

"I love you guys," he told his graduates. "Keep doing good stuff."

