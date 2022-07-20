Helena's Janelle Mickelson named 2022 Outstanding School Business Official of the Year

Janelle Mickelson was named the “Outstanding School Business Official of the Year” at the Montana Association of School Business Officials June conference held in Butte.

Mickelson has served as the business services administrator for Helena Public Schools for the past six years. She has worked in similar roles for over 25 years total in several different districts around the state as well as the Office of Public Instruction.

Mickelson was nominated by Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz, and board of trustees members Luke Muszkiewicz and Siobhan Hathhorn.

All three noted Mickelson’s “passion, professionalism, and dedication to the students, staff, and community of Helena,” stated officials in an email.

She was selected by a group of her peers and will be celebrated at the Montana Conference of Educational Leaders in October 2022.

“I strive to maintain a strong business office to support principals and educators for the benefit of students with the ultimate goal of sending graduates out in the world prepared to do great things for society,” Mickelson said.