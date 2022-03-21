Helena speech and debate students raising funds for national contest

Helena High School and Capital High School speech and debate students are raising money to send five students to the national competition in Kentucky this June.

According to HHS coach Jen Hermanson, because speech and debate is an individual competition, it's different than something like football, which makes HHS and CHS competitors. She said students from each school may compete with each other, but they can also support each other. Hermanson and CHS coach J.W. McClintic work together regularly when coaching their students.

"We ride in the same bus, cheer for each other at competitions," Hermanson said. "We have gone from being this 'Helena' team to representing Montana at this point."

This year, two HHS students and three CHS students are attempting to raise money to go to the national competition. The competition is set for June 13 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be the first in-person competition since 2019.

Two of the five compete on the debate side and three compete in speech. Loreley Drees, Brennan Jensen, Olivia Davidson, Katrina Steinhoff and Layla Riggs are all working hard to raise money through various methods so they can travel to the competition. Hermanson said it's the students who make it happen.

"We fundraise for nationals every year. We have been fortunate in the past but sometimes I do get nervous," Hermanson said. "We've done some hustles at the end before. We've been lucky enough to have local businesses and the community support us."

This year the teams have a GoFundMe campaign and plan to do a raffle at some point. Hermanson said early donations are critical for planning expenses. She said it helps in making the trip more cost efficient, because buying plane tickets and booking hotels at the last minute costs more money. Hermanson said the school district cannot afford to finance speech and debate's transportation, accommodations, entry fees and other various costs that accrue when attending a national competition.

"Without financial support, we would be forced to sacrifice our nationals bid," Hermanson said.

For the students, fundraising to go to nationals is them working hard to do something they love.

Jensen, a CHS senior, said this is his first and last chance to have an in-person nationals tournament. He has done speech and debate all four years of high school. Jensen didn't make nationals as a freshman, but did in subsequent years and competed in an online competition.

"It has really motivated me -- pushed me to worker harder for me and my teammates," Jensen said. "I've put so much more effort and time into speech and debate this year."

Jensen's primary competition category is congressional debate. Prior to the national competition, Jensen and other competitors will receive a docket of bills that will be debated at the competition. These bills are both national and state-level bills. Jensen said after receiving the docket, he will be working with students from other schools learning all of the arguments for and against each bill.

"You have no idea which side you'll be on before the event," Jensen said. "So there will be a lot of practice and a lot of studying."

Drees, an HHS junior, considers this competition to be her first opportunity to prove herself. Drees said she likes to do speech and debate for the speech side of things and does mock trial to practice her debate. This is because each student can only do one side of speech and debate. Drees has done impromptu speech in the past, but opted to swap to program oral interpretation for nationals.

"Basically I take all of these different pieces of media and try to create a persuasive essay out of them," Drees said. "The first one I did was mental health awareness. The thing is, once you finish your introduction you cannot add any words."

Drees said she is excited for her first potential in-person nationals. She participated last year, but that competition was virtual.

"I'm really excited because I've put a lot of time into speech and debate. I want to go and represent Montana, which is a heavy burden. I will be preparing extensively to reach the top," Drees said. "I want to perform on that stage to show how great Montana is at speech and debate, but also show how good of a public speaker I am."

Drees said in preparation for the competition she will be doing at least eight hours a week of practice. Drees said she wants to work hard to make her friends, her family and her community proud.

For Riggs, an HHS freshman, this competition represents something completely different. Riggs is a legislative debater and never thought for a second she would be going to nationals during her first year of competitive speech and debate. However, she was chosen by the coaches to come as their "coach selection."

"I think it plays towards my strength as a case builder and a researcher," Riggs said. "My mom is good friends with one of the debate coaches so I got to observe last year. I've always been argumentative so it was a good outlet for me."

Riggs said she just wanted to give speech and debate a trial run in her freshman year. She ultimately fell in love with it and stuck with it. During her first year of competition she performed well, earning many first and second place positions. She also said she made a lot of friends in the meantime. What she didn't realize is that she caught the eyes of the coaches as having a lot of potential as a debater.

"It is a little unbelievable," Riggs said. "To know that I am good enough in someone else's eyes really helped change my perception."

So far, the team's GoFundMe page has brought in about $2,000 of their $10,000 goal. They have a long way to go, but have plans for other fundraising opportunities.

If you would like to donate to help the speech and debate team go to nationals, you can do so at their GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/143238bf or by sending a check to "Helena Speech & Debate National" at Helena High School, 1300 Billings Ave. Helena, MT 59601.

