Helena schools returning to mask-recommended status

Face masks will no longer be required in Helena Public Schools buildings beginning Monday, Superintendent Rex Weltz said in an announcement late Friday afternoon.

The school district is still recommending mask use in school buildings.

Friday's announcement came one week after Weltz said he expected to lift the mandate if COVID-19 conditions improved.

"All indicators suggest that we have seen the peak of this latest surge, which appears to be moving out as quickly as it swept in," Weltz said in a letter to parents.

According to Weltz, two factors triggered the district's temporary return to mask-required status in January. Those factors were keeping hospitalizations rates down to preserve access to health care, and the Lewis and Clark County case numbers. Weltz said the situation has improved significantly in both areas, including an overall decline in viral activity.

"As before we will continue to respect family choice around masking. High-quality masks will continue to be provided free-of-charge, and school nurses are available to perform correct mask fittings for students and staff," Weltz' letter continued. "We will continue to report district case numbers as well as absentee rates on the district website, so parents can stay apprised of health conditions."

Helena Public Schools has about half the number of new COVID-19 cases as it did when the mask mandate was reinstated in January. In the past 14 days, the district reported 223 new COVID-19 cases. This is down from 432 cases reported on Jan. 21. In the past week, the district reported only 29 new cases.

