Helena schools push for student involvement in activities post-pandemic

The wellness committee for Helena Public Schools worked throughout the spring to get elementary students involved with summer activity programs.

It all started when Dane Broadhead, a teacher and the new head football coach at Helena High School, met with Small Fry Football and Capital High’s head football coach, Kyle Mihelish.

Small Fry is a volunteer-run organization that handles football for fifth through eighth graders in Helena, and Broadhead said it got in contact with him and Mihelish about low numbers of participation in football across town.

“It sprung into a discussion between head coaches,” Broadhead said.

He said they brought it to their administrators, and then to the district. Eventually, the meeting with Helena’s high school football coaches and Small Fry Football sprung into a districtwide effort to get elementary school student participation up across all summer activity programs.

Brian Cummings, the district’s elementary school assistant superintendent, said since the district doesn’t offer sanctioned sports at the elementary school level, tracking student participation at that level has historically been informal, with each organization keeping track of students itself. But a number of these organizations – from football to soccer to hockey – reported drops in youth numbers during COVID-19, according to Cummings.

The drop-off in participation was for two main reasons, in Cummings’ estimation: Students were struggling to get rides to their activities, and parents were struggling to pay for their children to join. But student participation in these activities is important, Cummings said.

So, every flier for a summer program that came across Cummings’ desk – from YMCA camps to Small Fry Football – he resolved to get word out to students and get them participating.

“If we could get 100%, I’d want to get 100%,” Cummings said. “I set my goals really high. I’d love to have 100%. Every child should participate in one activity each year while they’re at the elementary school.”

It wasn’t just Cummings who was committed to students’ participation though. He said many organizations that offer summer activity programs have partnered with the district’s efforts, waiving fees and offering scholarships to take off the financial burden for parents.

Joe Zody, the president of Small Fry Football, said his organization regularly offers waivers to students, and it provides all equipment – except cleats – to students free of charge. He said Small Fry Football doesn’t offer camps during the summer, but registration for the fall happens during the summer months. Zody said Small Fry’s seen a significant increase in registrants after these efforts.

“It’s going to be a continual effort between us and the school district to keep students involved,” Zody said. He added he isn't focused on just Helena Public Schools – Small Fry also includes students in East Helena and Townsend.

Individuals, too, have stepped forward and offered to sponsor students who couldn’t afford the programs.

And high school athletes from all sports visited elementary schools in the district before the school year ended in hopes of getting students excited to be involved, which Broadhead helped to spearhead with all of Helena High’s head coaches. Similar efforts took place at Capital High too. Broadhead said it was the most rewarding part of the experience.

“That was the best feedback – just to see smiles on all of their faces,” Broadhead said. He added that for many of the high school players, it was the first time revisiting their elementary schools, and they got to see old teachers and talk to students about the sports they’re involved with.

Colter Petre, a rising senior at HHS who plays football and basketball and runs track, visited Smith and Central elementary schools as part of these efforts. He also helped out with field day at Warren Elementary School. Petre’s been playing sports since kindergarten, starting with soccer, and then picked up football and basketball in elementary school, followed by track in middle school.

He said sharing his sports with the elementary schoolers “was very cool,” and that the students were really engaged with the athletes when they visited.

“I remember I looked up to the high school athletes so much when I was in elementary school,” Petre said. “It’s cool to get to be that mentor.”

Broadhead and Cummings said high school athletes visited all of the district’s 11 elementary schools to talk with elementary schoolers about the importance of participating in activities.

One of the schools the high schoolers visited was Bryant Elementary School. Bryant is a title school, which means 40% or more of its students qualify for free and reduced lunch. For Principal Trisha Klock, one of the biggest parts of this work has been the opportunity for her students to be involved in these programs.

“We want to make sure kids are getting out there and getting involved and staying active during the summer,” Klock said.

Broadhead hopes these efforts result in elementary schoolers getting and staying involved.

“Especially when kids get to the high school level, that’s huge for getting them connected and involved in their school community,” Broadhead said, adding that it’s also good for their health and wellbeing.

Throughout the process of this work, Cummings said he hopes to start meeting with organizations and bridging gaps in gathering data on elementary school participation. He said the end goal is to work with these organizations to get a higher elementary school participation rate in activities – both in the district and outside of it.

Klock, the principal at Bryant, said in the future, this spring’s efforts will likely expand to include activities beyond just sports. She said she’d love to have high school students come to the elementary school and share with her students about all the activities and clubs they’re involved in.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.