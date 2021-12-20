Helena schools provide reflective tape after student hit by car

Several Helena schools are now handing out free reflective tape to students who bike or walk to school, after one student was struck by a vehicle in early November.

According to school district Superintendent Rex Weltz, the incident sparked a discussion on what schools could do to improve the safety of students biking or walking to school on those dark winter mornings.

"As you'll recall, in early November we had a Helena Middle School student struck by a car on her way to school on Broadway near Jefferson Elementary. I was only two cars back and, having first responder training, I was able to help until paramedics arrived," Weltz said. "We're happy to report that the student is doing well, but that is not something we ever want one of our students or their families to experience."

That student, who was walking to Helena Middle School, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Weltz said the Helena Middle School team followed up on the incident and Assistant Principal Dawn Rowling had the idea to put reflective tape on kids' backpacks, an idea that Wetlz endorsed and supported.

"That incident was super concerning to all of us," said HMS principal Cal Boyle. "This whole idea really evolved out of that."

Boyle said when the weather cooperates, Helena Middle School has anywhere from 100 to 150 students walking or biking to school each day. According to Boyle, there is a long stretch of time when kids are coming to school in the dark. Boyle said this encompasses most of the fall and the winter. He said HMS already spends a significant amount of time preaching about safety on the way to and from school and taking safety precautions for students while they are at school.

"I think so much of what we do is concerned with student safety. Especially traffic safety," Boyle said. "This kind of fits right in with our own safety teachings."

HMS students were each given reflective tape, and the safety initiative was made into a class project. Boyle said students were encouraged to be creative and he believes it was a well-received idea among the students.

"I think it was fun and very colorful," Boyle said. "We gave them the freedom to be as creative as they wanted."

According to Weltz, an anonymous community donor stepped in to pay for a signification portion of the cost. The tape has started to garner some interest among the students, who have had fun decorating their backpacks, Weltz said.

District communications officer Karen Ogden said that so far, eight schools have elected to participate in this safety initiative. This includes Helena Middle School and seven of the district's elementary schools.

"It's a great conversation starter for teachers and parents to talk with kid about traffic safety," Weltz said. "The district continues to work on student safety initiatives, including the addition of enhanced stop arm cameras on our school buses this fall. So far this school year, the Montana Highway Patrol has issued 37 citations to drivers for running stopped school buses with red light flashing and stop signs extended. This is a good opportunity to remind folks to watch for those signs and stop when they see those flashing lights. It could save a child's life."

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.