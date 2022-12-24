Helena schools host giving campaigns for families in need

Helena’s public schools have been getting into the giving spirit this cold holiday season with districtwide giving campaigns.

Helena High School’s Holiday Basket Program, which was initially started by a school counselor, has been going on for 20 years now. This year, the Helena High community sponsored 47 holiday baskets for Bengal families.

“What I love about it is it’s just such a great way for our kids and our parent community to come together,” said Crissy Murgel, a counselor at Helena High. “This is Bengals taking care of Bengals.”

Around this time each year, plastic bins are filled with food items for a Christmas meal; a gift card to Van's Thriftway for the proteins like turkey or ham; and other food such as chili, peanut butter, tuna and more for the break. These bins go to Helena High families in need of a little extra help and are sponsored by teams, families, clubs, departments, classes and staff members.

“Anyone can sponsor a basket,” said Murgel. “... We coordinate with (families) to figure out if they need a basket. Some years, I’ll call a family and they’ll be like, ‘Yes, I’m in a spot where I need a basket,’ and other years I’ll call that same family and they’ll say, ‘I’m in a better place. Please offer it to someone else in need.’”

The Niceness is Priceless Club at Capital High School along with the Peer Mentoring class adopted 26 families in need throughout the district. Capital teachers Christina Sieminski and Erin Cleveland and counselor Sarah Berg helped to organize the project. The 26 families were located all over the district in almost every school.

“We heard from a lot of counselors at the schools. Some of the families too. There was a grandmother who has all her grandkids, and she cried for quite a while in the office overwhelmed with the generosity,” said Cleveland. “To see the impact from the people at school thanking us and the counselors, we know it was widespread and just spreading the goodness that hopefully we can bring back to the world. No more division -- let's be good to each other.”

Students created trees with gift tags for the families and placed them around Helena in businesses such as Hub Coffee, 1989 Coffee House, Scenic Brew and Birds & Beasley’s. People could visit these trees and see what families need this holiday season or just adopt families directly.

The purchases came from students, families, teachers and other community members. One Capital student in particular, Logan Johnson, spent over $120 of his own money for families in need. He’s in the Peer Mentoring class at the school.

“I’ve always loved to help people. Ever since I was younger, I’ve always put other people before I put myself,” said Johnson. “When Cleveland said she still needed some help getting some toys for people, I just thought I’ll grab that and get all that stuff… I don’t want kids feeling left out, especially on the holidays when it’s just about giving.”

Once they got the gifts, the Capital students then wrapped and delivered the gifts to each school where they would be given to the families before the cold weather set in.

“We would really like to thank the Alduenda, Skinner, Ames, Koch, Murphy families, Susanne Schweizer and Mariah Mercer for all of their help and support completing the project,” stated Cleveland. “We would also like to thank Jeff and Traci Swingley, Sarah Urban, Moffie Funk, Julie Mason and Marlene Schooler for donations to help fund the project.”

Another exciting event that took place at Capital during the holiday season was a joint food drive sponsored by Capital High Student Council and CHS National Honor Society for Helena Food Share. One student in particular made a huge impact.

“I never cease to be amazed by what our students are capable of,” wrote Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz in his weekly update email about this student. “And these Capital High students are in good company. From elementary school to high school, charity drives are inspiring generosity throughout the district.”

Mason Hays is a senior at Capital who used his own money to purchase 1,000 cans of corn and beans from a local grocer for the food drive. He was inspired to do this because of his late father’s embodiment of giving.

“My dad was always a giving person. He always taught me to be giving,” said Hays. “When he passed, he just inspired me with helping out people in general.”

The high schools aren’t the only schools putting a little warmth into the holidays. From events like the Kiss-A-Pig fundraiser at Rossiter Elementary and more, Helena Public Schools have been doing a lot over the past few weeks for their district families in need.

“And if you find yourself or your family in need of support, please know that your school community and our larger Helena community are here for you,” wrote Weltz.