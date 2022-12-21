 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Record is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story

Helena schools close a day early due to frigid weather

  • 0
Cold snap

Despite the subzero temperatures, shoppers still made their way to downtown Helena Monday afternoon. 

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

Students of Helena Public Schools are getting an early Christmas present this year: an extra day of winter break due to the freezing weather. 

The district announced in an email sent out to families Wednesday afternoon that there will be no school or extracurricular activities Thursday because of the extreme low forecasts reaching as low as the -30s.

“I appreciate your flexibility as we’ve monitored weather conditions in concert with our state, county and city partners over the past 24 hours and responded accordingly as conditions warrant,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz wrote.

Dangerous Winter Weather , Threatens US, Holiday Travel. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that dangerous winter weather conditions are expected across the United States at the height of holiday travels. . The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that dangerous winter weather conditions are expected across the United States at the height of holiday travels. . NPR reports that people in the U.S. are traveling for the holidays in numbers not seen since prior to the pandemic. According to the American Automobile Association, almost 113 million people are expected to travel over 50 miles from home this holiday season. Increased pressure on airlines has lead to thousands of canceled or delayed flights and rising cost of airfare. . The NWS warns that an arctic cold front could create flash-freeze conditions on roads across the central and southern plains. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and high winds could result in tree damage and power outages near the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and high winds could result in tree damage and power outages near the Great Lakes. 26 states along the Gulf Coast and in the Eastern U.S. are facing an extremely cold airmass, which could result in coastal flooding and record low temperatures. Meteorologists warn that temperatures will be so low that exposure to the severe windchill could lead to frostbite, hypothermia and even death. Record cold will be made even more dangerous by the possibility of blizzard conditions in some areas. What adds to the rarity of this event is that significant blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may occur at the same time. People may have little to no experience of these combined conditions, National Weather Service, via Twitter

All school buildings will be closed. Just to be safe, each school will have at least one staff member present in the event that someone is dropped off or arrives unattended.

The district is looking into whether the school day will need to be made up in the spring and will provide more information when school resumes in January.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
4
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News