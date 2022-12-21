Helena schools close a day early due to frigid weather

Students of Helena Public Schools are getting an early Christmas present this year: an extra day of winter break due to the freezing weather.

The district announced in an email sent out to families Wednesday afternoon that there will be no school or extracurricular activities Thursday because of the extreme low forecasts reaching as low as the -30s.

“I appreciate your flexibility as we’ve monitored weather conditions in concert with our state, county and city partners over the past 24 hours and responded accordingly as conditions warrant,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz wrote.

All school buildings will be closed. Just to be safe, each school will have at least one staff member present in the event that someone is dropped off or arrives unattended.

The district is looking into whether the school day will need to be made up in the spring and will provide more information when school resumes in January.