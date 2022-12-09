Helena schools caught up in wave of swatting calls sweeping the state

Officers responded Friday to what turned out to be a fraudulent call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at Capital High School. Later that day, a similar call was made directly to Four Georgians Elementary School that was deemed non-credible. These two calls were part of a statewide wave of calls known as "swatting," which prompts police action.

The Helena Police Department and school resource officers were quick to respond to the scene at Capital after the call, which was received around 10:34 a.m., stated Helena Police Department Capt. Randy Ranalli.

They determined it was a non-credible threat and learned that these “swatting calls” had been placed at various locations and schools all throughout the state Friday morning.

Superintendent of Helena Public Schools Rex Weltz sent a districtwide email in response to the false threats.

"We are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation locally and statewide, and have robust security and established emergency response protocols that will be implemented should law enforcement direct us to do so," wrote Weltz.

The incidents triggered an email from the Department of Justice, who labeled it an "orchestrated hoax."

“We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls,” Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby stated.

A number of Montana schools received similar calls around 10 a.m. Among the places falsely reported to have an active shooter were Manhattan Library, West High School, Forsyth High School, Colstrip High School and Big Sky High School. Other cities and counties that reported similar incidents were Red Lodge, Miles City and Cascade and Madison counties, the Department of Justice said.

“We want you to know that, while there is not an emergency at this time, Helena Public Schools is aware of the situation and is working closely with law enforcement,” wrote Helena Public Schools in an email sent out to student's families. “We are committed to keeping you informed and will always put the safety of our students and staff first.”