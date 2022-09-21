Helena school buses get more cameras and longer stop sign arm

Before becoming a bus driver, Scott Colvin worked in finance for 27 years, the last 10 commuting to Butte for work. Now he takes a different drive in the morning, picking up around 20 elementary students, and bringing them to Jim Darcy and Rossiter elementary schools.

“I really loved (my job), but I was ready to get out from behind the desk. I was ready,” said Colvin.

Colvin has been driving his number 12 bus for over a year now. Before starting his route, he scans checkpoints around the bus that ensure he did his pre-safety check. This includes things like checking for broken springs, checking the blinkers, testing the stop sign arm and more.

Colvin is the first school staff the students see to start their school day. He knows the students by name, opening his bus doors with a smile on his face. “Good morning, Dakota.” “Hello, Samantha.” “Welcome, Anthony.”

The students hop on with their backpacks and scan their ID cards. Colvin has a Samsung Galaxy tablet near his steering wheel that shows him bus route directions, where to stop and who will be at the stop. When students scan their ID cards, their names light up green on his screen. The second a student is scanned aboard, their parents can track their bus through the parent portal app as well.

If a student forgets their ID, the bus driver can check them in manually. Before the IDs, bus drivers would have to know every student on their route and check them in on paper, said Drew VanFossen, routing specialist for Helena Public Schools.

After scanning in, the students take their seats and buckle up. VanFossen said Helena Public Schools was one of the first school districts nationwide to implement seat belts for safety and for managing social chaos on the buses. For children younger than age 6 or under 60 pounds, the seat back can fold into a booster with a five-point harness.

The students are a lively bunch for 7 in the morning, talking about Legos, stop-motion movies, Fortnite, their parents catching a huge fish and making the news and more.

After the children hop off the bus at their schools, Scott does a child check to make sure no children fell asleep or will miss their stop. After the first few weeks, a seating chart will be developed for students on the bus as a proactive measure to help out drivers.

“First couple of weeks, we get the (seating chart) set,” said VanFossen. “It’s a big safety measure, especially if there was an accident, or you know, we need to identify a student when there’s been a conduct report. We know exactly where they were sitting on the bus.”

On the bus, five cameras have been installed to see down into the seats, an update from last school year. Previously, there were only two cameras inside pointing at the front and back.

Another update for this school year is the 6-foot stop arm that extends across the road and into the lane of oncoming traffic when buses are stopped and flashing their red lights. This update comes from House Bill 267, which was approved during last year's legislative session. When the long stop sign goes out on one side of the bus, on the other side, a pole swings out by the front door at about ankle-height to stop students from coming very close to the bus if they need to cross in front of it.

Another update to the buses is their exterior 1080p and 4K cameras that provide footage clear enough to see a license plate near the stop sign arm if someone doesn’t obey traffic laws. This footage is then sent to the Montana Highway Patrol to be evaluated. There’s another outside camera up-high near the back of the bus that is focused on oncoming traffic.

Back at First Student, the school district's transportation contractor, VanFossen pulls up the software used to track the buses and view the cameras on the buses. He clicks on bus one, and all the bus's cameras pop up on the screen. The students are getting dropped off at their school and thanking the bus driver.

“There they all go. The nice thing about it is not only do we have the video, but we have the audio as well … and this gives us time and date stamps, so if we ever need to pull video, we have historical data for up to two weeks on any of the hard drives,” said VanFossen.

VanFossen checked the data, and on Wednesday morning, 962 students scanned their IDs to ride the bus to school. They also use this data to track how many times a week students are riding the bus to determine reimbursements for the alternating bus routes every fourth week that parents drive their children to school this year.

With the alternating routes due to the bus driver shortage, about 35 standard buses and 16 special needs buses run on a given school day, stated VanFossen. When fully staffed, around 41 buses will run.

"They're all good kids. They're really, really good," said Colvin.