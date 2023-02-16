The Helena Public Schools board of trustees called for elections at their monthly board meeting for two 2023 levies to be on the May 2 ballot.

The first is the Building Reserve Levies for both the elementary K-8 district and the high school district. This isn’t a new levy, and taxpayers approved the last Building Reserve Levy in 2013, which needs to be reapproved every 10 years.

“The community has done a really nice job of always supporting the building reserve,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said Tuesday. “It’s our funds to keep their investment safe, dry and warm. We use that money on roofs, flooring, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, just to keep the buildings running.”

These levies are the only source of funding for operation and maintenance of school facilities, which is the only thing they can be used for. More than $600,000 had to be taken out of the building reserve funds to replace the lighting in C.R. Anderson Middle School due to safety concerns of it overheating. Also from the funds, the middle school needed a new roof. Both were done this past school year.

Overall, the district’s facilities and maintenance team manages 20 campus sites, totaling 1.34 million square feet of building space and over 181 acres of roofing. They take care of 550 classrooms and learning areas, 19 gyms, 18 kitchens, 272 bathrooms, 306 entries and exits and more.

Weltz stated that factoring in the three new elementary schools, the average age of all the district’s buildings is about 62 years old. Without the new schools, the average age is around 72 years old.

“As they age, like a homeowner, your roof runs down. With the life expectancy of them, we just have to repair them,” Weltz said.

The total cost of renewal to the owner of a $300,000 home would be around $6.72 a month, and total levy would be around $2.5 million, $700,000 for the high school and $1.75 million for the elementary.

The school board called for an election on this levy and passed it 7-0.

The second levy is new and for the Elementary General Fund, which helps pay the day-to-day costs of operations and programming in the schools.

Weltz stated that it pays for salaries, lights, fuel, textbooks, insurance and more.

“The general fund we’re going to run for the elementary, it doesn’t fix our problem, but it helps offset so we can get to a balanced budget,” Weltz said.

The amount of the Elementary General Fund Levy hasn’t yet been calculated because it’s pending finalization of enrollment counts and other budgetary information, but it will be known in a couple of weeks.

This levy is a part of an effort to address the deficit in the General Fund Budget. Many of the AA districts across Montana are looking to reduce their budgets because funding hasn’t kept up with inflation and increased demands -- Helena Public Schools is one of those districts, officials said.

The budget is projected to shortfall over $5 million for the 2023-2024 school year, according to prior reporting. Weltz said at the school board meeting that in two years, he plans on Helena Public Schools' budget being balanced partially through a strategic use of savings accounts.

The school board called for an election and passed it 6-0.

Three school board seats are also on the ballot this May -- two elementary and one high school. The elementary ones are now held by Jennifer McKee and Luke Muszkiewicz. Candidates must be registered to vote and live within the Helena Elementary District boundary.

The other seat, now held by Jennifer Walsh, represents the Wolf Creek and Trinity Districts on the high school board. Candidates must be registered to vote and live within the Wolf Creek Elementary District or Trinity Elementary District boundary. All three positions are three-year terms.