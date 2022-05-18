Helena school board canvasses election results; recount still possible for levy

The Helena Public Schools board of trustees on Tuesday canvassed the May 3 election results certifying Kay Satre, Lois Fitzpatrick and incumbent Siobhan Hathhorn as the three winners of seats on the board.

The board also canvassed the results approving general fund levies for both the elementary and high school districts. Because the high school levy passed with less than one quarter of 1% of the vote, Lewis and Clark County elections officials said electors can petition for a recount within five days of the canvass.

The elementary school levy passed by a vote of 7,868 in favor and 7,210 opposed. The levy will increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by about $3.62 and will add about $160,302 to the general fund per year.

The high school levy narrowly passed with a vote of 7,887 in favor and 7,872 opposed. The levy will increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by about $5.75 and add about $291,836 to the general fund per year.

Voters cast 8,098 votes for Satre, 7,364 for Hathhorn, 4,931 for Fitzpatrick, 4,275 for John. H. McEwen, 4,261 for Kalli Kind, 3,956 for Greg. L. Guthrie, 3,200 for Robert J. Durrant, and 980 for Matt Gorecki.

Satre and Fitzpatrick replaced McEwen, who did not win reelection, and Elizabeth “Libby” Goldes, who did not seek reelection after serving on the board for nearly a decade.

While Satre and Hathhorn were both sworn in Tuesday, Fitzpatrick was not able to attend the special meeting and will be sworn in later.

The board unanimously appointed Hathhorn to replace Luke Muszkiewicz as chair of the board and Jennifer McKee to replace Hathhorn as vice chair.

"I'm very excited to start and I'm thankful for the leadership that Luke Muszkiewicz provided," Hathhorn said. "I've learned a lot from him and I'm ready to get going on some issues."

Hathhorn said the board will be monitoring the budget monthly and looking for solutions as the school district faces a projected multimillion dollar shortfall in each of the next five fiscal years. She also plans to prioritize an update to the facilities master plan, ensuring academic excellence, and working to meet the needs of all students and families in the district, she said.

"I think it's really important that we look at all of the families in all corners of our district, make sure that we are transparent and have strong listening skills," she said.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.