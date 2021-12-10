Helena Public Schools to lift mask requirement Jan. 4

Beginning Jan. 4, Helena Public Schools will no longer require face masks to be worn in elementary and middle school buildings.

In an email to families Friday, school district Superintendent Rex Weltz said he decided to lift the requirement that has been in effect since August because of declining COVID-19 cases in the schools and the availability of vaccines for children 5 and older. Case numbers have dropped from highs of 19 or more per day in mid-October to five or less this week, he said.

“Given our current circumstances, I have made the decision to move into mask-optional status for all grade levels the day we return from Winter Break,” he said.

The school district does not currently have a mask requirement in place at its high schools.

Weltz said all other COVID-19 precautions will remain in place, including distancing when possible, a focus on cleaning, the use of outdoor space when possible, introducing fresh outside air into learning spaces, the use of portable air filters and regular cleaning and maintenance of air-handling systems.

He said he would strongly consider reinstating a mask requirement in the event of a local spike or surge in cases.

“As we continue to adjust to the ever-changing COVID landscape, each of us has different comfort levels,” he said. “Schools will respect individual and family decisions to mask or not to mask and will foster an environment of respect among students and staff.”

Weltz also announced that parents, guests and volunteers will be allowed back into school buildings beginning Jan. 24.

“Parent involvement is an important piece of a healthy school environment and I know our parents and volunteers are more than ready to set foot in our buildings again,” he said.