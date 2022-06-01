Helena Public Schools to hold commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday

Helena Public Schools will hold commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday in honor of the class of 2022.

Access to Success

The commencement ceremony for the school district’s Access to Success program is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Helena Middle School, 1025 N. Rodney St.

Access to Success is a high school diploma completion program hosted at Helena College. The program serves students who are at risk or who may have dropped out of high school.

Project for Alternative Learning

Project for Alternative Learning will hold its commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at the Myrna Loy Center, 15 N. Ewing St.

Each participating student graduating from the alternative high school will receive six tickets to Friday’s ceremony.

Helena High School

Helena High School’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium, 1601 N. Benton Ave.

Each participating graduate will receive eight tickets to Saturday’s ceremony, which will also be streamed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKclgFm6Y1E.

This year’s commencement speaker is former Helena High educator Margaret Belisle.

Capital High School

Capital High School will hold its commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium, 1601 N. Benton Ave.

Each participating graduate will receive 10 tickets to Saturday’s ceremony, which will also be streamed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBY643V51JA.

