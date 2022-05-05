Helena Public Schools projects budget shortfall in the millions

After projecting a multimillion dollar general fund budget shortfall for each of the next five school years, Helena Public Schools officials are continuing to look for ways to cut costs.

“I think we just have to get smarter,” school district Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “What I don’t want to do is ignore that there’s a problem.”

School district officials started taking a hard look at the budget in 2018, Business Services Administrator Janelle Mickelson said. Around that time, the school district hired a third-party consultant who identified three main issues with the budget: high teacher pay, some over-funded programs and the loss of students to the new East Helena High School.

At the time, the school district was expected to be in the red as early as 2022 unless significant budget adjustments were made. According to Mickelson, that very well could have happened if it weren’t for the nearly $22 million in coronavirus relief funding awarded to the school district since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mickelson said the school district will have just enough coronavirus relief funds remaining to cover the projected general fund budget shortfall of $3,612,602 during the 2022-23 school year, but “that doesn’t solve our problem because ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds are going away.”

She added that school year “23-24 has always been my biggest concern.”

The budget shortfall is projected to be $5,326,494 to $6,590,771 for the 2023-24 school year, $6,089,484 to $6,843,945 for the 2024-25 school year, $6,467,623 to $7,197,240 for the 2025-26 school year, and $6,494,078 to $7,308,118 for the 2026-27 school year, depending on whether voters pass general fund levies for those years.

“They’re just estimates, and my hope is that they’re conservative,” Mickelson said. “But with inflation, I’m not even sure.”

As expected, decreasing enrollment is partly to blame for the projected budget shortfalls.

The school district's total enrollment was at 8,088 in the fall of 2018 and is expected to remain around 7,600 beginning this fall. Mickelson said the state allocates about $7,000 per student to the district annually, which means a loss of 488 students would amount to a decrease of about $3.4 million in revenue.

“Enrollment is the main thing that drives budgets, and ours is flat and costs are going up,” she said.

According to Weltz, the school district also has a high number of longtime teachers at the top of the pay scale. The district will provide a $15,000 retirement incentive to a total of 29 veteran educators by the spring of 2023, which is expected to save about $500,000 during the 2023-24 school year.

“When you get heavy on top, your percentage of budget increases in salary,” Weltz said.

The school district recently raised the minimum annual salaries of certain administrative positions by more than $40,000 each, but Weltz said he expects to trim about $155,000 from the total amount paid to administrators because some of them are now receiving too much. The school district has also implemented a new teacher pay matrix that came with an upfront cost but is expected to save money over the long term as educators now move through the pay scales at a slower pace.

Going forward, Mickelson said she would like to see a new tax levy that would be used specifically for the school district's technology needs and some of the salaries associated with them.

Weltz said the administrative team also plans to review school district programs and processes to help determine where cost cuts can be made. For example, he said the district might be able to combine some classrooms so fewer educators are needed.

Weltz added that school district officials will be “doing that over the next couple of years, taking gradual steps to get to the end result versus waiting one year and just cutting everything.”

“I don’t want to go out there and cause panic,” he said. “I need to be really strategic in how we go about it and how we announce it.”

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.