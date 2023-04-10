Helena Public Schools has announced two phases over the next two school years to help balance its $95.4 million budget which now has about a $6 million deficit.

The total budgeted funds for this school year for the elementary district (K-8) was a little over $62.1 million. For the high school district, the total funds budgeted were around $33.36 million.

Morale and culture are big concerns for HPS post-pandemic, but with the shape of the budget, officials stated that some things are going to have to change.

“We all want the same programs we’ve done,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “What we’ve done here in Helena with the programs we offer have been phenomenal, and we’ve been able to hold on for a long time with the programs, we’re just not able to do the same things we’ve done for years. It’s time to make a change.”

Helena Public School budget situation at a glance Total budget for current school year: $95.4 million Current budget deficit: roughly $6 million Measure taken by school district to balance budget: 34 non-tenured teachers contracts not renewed as of March 24

69 teacher have taken retirement incentive since Jan. 2020

Increased class sizes for ‘23-’24 school year

Ray Bjork Learning Center building closing

Create 30-person Budget Recommendation Consensus Committee in May 2023 Three levies on May 2 ballot: Elementary Building Reserve Levy: $1.75 million

High school Building Reserve Levy: $700,000

Elementary General Fund Levy: $356,000

Phase I - 2023-24 school year

The main focus of phase I is cost reduction for the upcoming school year.

Around 125 non-tenured teachers and administrators received an email from the district on Feb. 17 notifying them that their contract may not be renewed. Weltz stated that they haven’t solidified the contract renewals and non-renewals yet. Non-renewed staff will receive an official letter before June 1, as law requires.

"We need to make decisions this year for the following school year, so that’s why non-tenures, resignations, retirements and where do we not fill those positions after someone has resigned," Weltz said. "It’s not just teachers. It’s all groups — admin, custodial, secretaries, independents.”

As of the March 24, the district officially gave 34 teachers non-renewal notices, said Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association. She said those people are all allowed to re-apply for jobs because they are "non-renewed without cause." On a normal year, there may be around two non-renewals, said Shawn.

"I encourage them and their principals encourage them to go ahead and apply for whatever openings may be posted on the district website," Shawn said. "... Of those 34 who were non-renewed, there's going to be several of them who are picked back up within the district."

In his email, Weltz forecasted larger class sizes for the 2023-24 school year. Montana law requires that teachers not have more than 30 students in a class grades 5-12, not more than 28 in grades 3-4 and not more than 20 students for grades K-2.

Shawn stated that "there just isn't any way" that the larger class sizes aren't going to have an effect on students with more bodies in a room and less attention from the teacher.

“I think that we have exceptionally great teachers,” Weltz said. “If we go from 24 to 26 (students), it will have an effect, but I do believe that our staff is talented enough and they know their trade well enough that we’ll be fine.”

Josh McKay, assistant superintendent for grades 6-12, gave an example of collaboration between the two high schools. He stated that if there was a class with smaller enrollment at both schools, then they could combine the class into one and use transportation.

Shawn stated that collaborating on programs is "creative and innovative" and "a great way to preserve programs for the students."

“Our first desire is to consolidate programming so that we can offer the programs,” McKay said. “We will have to make decisions on whether or not a super small set of classes exist anymore. The goal is to collaborate with other schools."

The Ray Bjork Learning Center has housed five district programs in the past that will be relocated for the 2024-25 school year. These programs were Head Start, Special Education Pre-School, Trailhead (a program for students in need of more behavioral and academic support), Therapeutic Learning Center (a partnership with Shodair Children’s Hospital for students in need of intensive emotional and behavioral support) and PEAK Gifted & Talented Program.

Weltz wrote in his weekly update on March 24 that the district “could no longer justify the cost of operating” the building when there was space elsewhere for the programs. The board of trustees is still considering opportunities for what do with the learning center building.

Phase II - 2024-25 school year

Phase II will focus on keeping the district solvent for the 2024-25 school year. In May, HPS will assemble a Budget Recommendation Consensus Committee. This committee will be volunteer and composed of trustees, building and central office administration parents, community members, certified and classified staff and students.

"People in the community will be able to add their voice too on what's super important for our community to keep," said Shawn. "... What's important enough for them to pay for it with their taxes. We want the community to be happy with our schools also. It's going to be the important work that needs to be done."

Weltz stated that the committee will be making recommendations to the school board for approval or a vote. The committee will take into account the results from the community budget survey conducted earlier this year and also finalize that Master Facilities Plan, wrote Weltz.

How did the budget get here?

In 2017, HPS commissioned a budget and funding analysis that revealed a large upcoming shortfall in the General Fund. In response, HPS began to move direct savings to an “interlocal” fund for the past three years, and these savings have kept everything afloat as decisions were made. As of 2022, the interlocal fund for the elementary district has over $9 million in it, according to the budget report.

In January 2020 before COVID-19, the district started to offer retirement incentives to help address the upcoming projected shortfall — 30 teachers took this incentive and retired in June 2020. Another incentive was offered over the course of two years, 2022 and 2023. In June 2022, 10 teachers retired, and this June, 29 teachers are set to retire. The incentives were the same, and the only difference was timing.

Fast forward to March, and a global pandemic shut down schools. HPS received around $20 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief to help reopen schools, hirer instructional coaches for learning gaps, provide summer school and more. The ESSER funds are up at the end of this school year, and so are many of the additional positions that were brought in during the pandemic.

Shawn stated that people hired as instructional coaches and the people hired to fill their teaching positions both were made aware that after the pandemic, the instructional coaches would be stepping back down into their teaching positions. Other positions were hired on during COVID-19, such as more custodians whom the district may not be able to afford anymore.

“We had to have more staff during (COVID-19) because you couldn’t take a third-grader and go to five different teachers,” Weltz said. “We had to stay in cohorts. You had to stay really close and compact. Now that we’re past that, we’re going to have to bring that number back down.”

Inflation has also affected the district.

For the 2023-24 school year, electricity is up 17%, natural gas is up 46%, custodial supplies are up 30%, property and liability insurance is up 15% and water, sewer and garbage is up 5%, wrote Weltz in an email.

“All of our expenses are going up,” said Weltz. “Just across the board, there’s a lot of factors that everyone is experiencing like we are in the district. The price of living is going up. Expenses are increasing and revenues are not matching those increases.”

Each year, the district releases a citizen's guide to their budget once it is finalized. For the 2022-2023 budget, go to https://bit.ly/HPScitizensbudget.

Levies on the ballot

Three levies are on the ballot this May for Helena Public Schools. The ballots will be mailed out on April 14 and are due back on May 2.

The Building Reserve Levies for the elementary K-8 district and the high school district routinely comes up every 10 years. These levies are the only funding source for operation and maintenance of school facilities.

Some recent projects HPS has used the Building Reserve Levies’ funds for are a boiler replacement and air conditioning installation at Jefferson Elementary School that cost $1.6 million, upgrades to Vigilante Stadium that cost $876,000 and Four-Georgians Elementary School re-roofing totaling $529,000.

HPS is made up of 21 campuses, 17 of those being schools. Weltz highlighted that the average age of the district’s buildings without the new schools is 72 years old. Some Building Reserve projects on the horizon are improving school fire alarm and fire suppression systems, maintaining and replacing deteriorating plumbing, heating and ventilation systems, accessibility improvements, safer and more efficient lighting with LEDs and reroofing's.

If the Building Reserve Levies don’t pass, the district will have to search for other revenue sources – like withdrawing more from the General Fund which is already in a shortfall – to keep buildings operational. The levies will be $700,000 for the high school and $1.75 million for the elementary. The levies would cost taxpayers annually $53.56 for a $200,000 home's assessed tax value.

The next levy is new, and it’s for the Elementary General Fund, which pays for salaries, lights, fuel, textbooks and more. The amount of this levy is $356,000, said Weltz. It's part of the broader effort to bridge the shortfall in the district's General Fund budget.

McKay highlighted that funding increases in the budget are mainly driven by enrollment numbers. Legislation passed from the current session gives a 2.7% inflationary raise to school budgets with a 3% raise the following year. A 2.7% increase in Helena’s high school district generates about $35,000, said McKay.

Shawn noted that the high school district lost 400-600 students when East Helena High School opened up in August 2020, which also lost them a lot of funding.

“The legislatures this year gave us what they could," said Weltz. "The cap is 3% and sometimes that’s frustrating because inflation went up 6%, 7%, 8% in places. In the last 10 years, it went up 50% in construction cost. We’re just not able to keep up with expenses.”

Weltz added that public schools need to advocate for better funding as a long term solution because the cost of operation isn’t going down any time soon. He said other districts like Billings and Bozeman are also looking for over $4 million each to make up shortfalls. HPS will be exploring things like grants and all accessible avenues to ensure that it’s “still one of the best districts in the state of Montana.”

“We’re going to address our budget concerns and make it work, lean into and fix it,” said Weltz. “At the same time, we’re not only focusing on that but also being proactive, strategic, and not just being stuck in the quagmire of balancing our budget. We’re looking at how we can do exceptional things.”