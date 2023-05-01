Helena Public Schools and the Helena Police Department have another way among many to better support students -- the Handle with Care program.

“Knowing that a student has experienced a traumatic event outside of school will help us meet that student where they are emotionally when they return to the classroom,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a news release. “While we won’t know specific details of the event, we will be prepared to give the student the support they need to continue learning and succeeding at school.”

The program is a partnership that establishes a confidential protocol for law enforcement to notify school personnel if they respond to a traumatic incident that involves a student. The notification doesn’t contain details about the traumatic event -- it only includes the student’s name and the instruction "Handle with Care."

School staff then notify teachers, school counselors and other relevant staff to keep a caring eye out for the student and to provide some extra support.

The program aims to help schools be proactive in supporting students rather than reactive to behavioral incidents that may arise from trauma. HPS stated the goal of the program is to “help provide a safe environment for students, while allowing them an opportunity to continue learning.”

Some situations that may warrant a Handle with Care alert are domestic violence in the presence of a student, death of a family member or friend, the arrest of a parent of guardian, child abuse or neglect and more.

“Handle with Care has proven to be a valuable program in communities around the country,” adds Helena Police Chief, Brett Petty. “I believe it will help bridge a gap between the department and our schools to ensure kids are supported to the best of our ability.”