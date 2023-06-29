Helena Public Schools is looking to lease two properties that have a bit of history and some emotional ties to the community.

The district is soliciting proposals for renting the Ray Bjork Learning Center at 1600 8th Ave. and the Seventh Avenue Gym at 7th and Cruse avenues.

Deadline to submit requests for proposal for both properties is July 10. The notice of intent to award will be July 21 and board approval will be Aug. 8.

Both bids state that the district reserves the right to select tenants that best fit the overall objectives of Helena Public Schools for compatible use, longevity and economic benefit.

“HPS will not consider proposals for entities providing K-12 educational services, incarceration or detention center use, pre-release center services, drug rehabilitation services, gaming establishments, any establishments serving alcohol or any retail sales,” the bids state.

The 9,800-square-foot gym is near Central Elementary School, 402 N. Warren St., and the 22,294-square-foot Bjork facility is near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1610 8th Ave.

The Ray Bjork Learning Center has housed five district programs that will be relocated for the 2024-25 school year. These programs were Head Start, Special Education Pre-School, Trailhead (a program for students in need of more behavioral and academic support), Therapeutic Learning Center (a partnership with Shodair Children’s Hospital for students in need of intensive emotional and behavioral support) and PEAK Gifted & Talented Program.

Superintendent Rex Weltz said in late March the district “could no longer justify the cost of operating” the building when there was space elsewhere for the programs.

On Wednesday he said the district is in the final stages of its facility planning project and was not interested in selling any properties until that plan was in place.

He also said there was some benefit to leasing.

“I don’t want to get rid of an asset for one-time money, when it could generate the capital,” Weltz said, adding it would be most prudent for taxpayers funds.

Later he added he didn’t like vacant buildings and would like to have someone occupy those buildings.

The district says it will consider leasing one or both wings of the Bjork facility either together or separately depending on which proposal is most advantageous to Helena Public Schools.

This is not the first time the district has requested proposals for the Seventh Avenue Gym.

The district did so in 2020. But Weltz said the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.

He said the district is “dusting off” those earlier efforts.

In 2020 it was estimated that a partner would have to invest somewhere between $500,000 and $3.7 million, depending on the use, into the building. The monetary investment is largely due to the building's age. Completed in 1908 at a cost of $26,000, the building is considered to be a historical location. The study did find the building to be "generally sound as a structure."

The Montana Historical Society posted about the lease of the Seventh Avenue Gym on its Facebook page.

"Repurposing (rather than demolishing) this classic example from Montana’s prolific architectural firm Link & Haire not just preserves a historic Helena icon, but also avoids squandering the embodied carbon and energy invested a century ago in locally made brick construction," the posting states.

"The ... Italian Renaissance Revival-style Seventh Avenue Gym served as the 'best equipped gymnasium in the state' and central heating plant for two schools, an auditorium, and a public library that once sprawled across the block," the historical society stated. "While other buildings original to the block no longer stand, this well-used survivor supplied heat to Central School until 1993."

The historical society asked people for suggested uses.

Ideas included a gym, a community center, a youth center, museum, day care facility and a disco-theme roller skating rink.

"It's about time to reuse instead of tearing down," one person posted.

For more on the request for proposals, go to https://bit.ly/46pk5WV