Helena Public Schools gains two new principals this year

As Montana cools down from a hot summer break, Helena Public Schools officials are preparing for the new school year with two new principals at the helm.

New C.R. Anderson Middle School Principal Kathleen Prody and new Kessler Elementary School Principal Riley Thatcher are getting ready for their schools to be filled with students, teachers and staff.

Prody started in July as the new principal at C.R. Anderson Middle School. She will be joining Assistant Principals Sol Jones and Eric Peterson.

“Middle school is such a significant time of growth. Physical growth, they come in as small sixth graders and leave taller than I am. Growing into their adulthood,” said Prody. “They grow significantly academically, and they grow significantly emotionally, so (school staff) have to serve all three of those areas and provide support… They’re starting to see the world beyond their own backyard. For us, it’s a lot more than reading, math and social studies.”

Prody has a bachelor’s degree in English and speech communication, a master’s degree in speech communication education, and another master’s in educational leadership. She has been a longtime English teacher at the middle school and high school levels, teaching for a few years at Helena High School in her career.

Prody was the superintendent at Belt Public Schools for 11 years. Belt is about two hours north of Helena. She retired from Belt, but then the principal position at C.R. Anderson Middle School opened up.

“I think I’m a collaborative leader. I believe the team is important in decision making and building a strong community. One person cannot do it all,” said Prody. “So I surround myself with good people, and it helps to set goals and then meet those goals.”

In this position, Prody oversees 67 teachers and 20 staff. The school is fully staffed and ready for the academic year to start. As of early August, C.R. Anderson has 1,061 students, one of the biggest middle schools in Montana.

Helena Public Schools will have a normal, pre-COVID-19 schedule this year.

“Kids, teachers, staff, everyone needs more social and emotional support after Covid. I wasn’t in this district when Covid started, I was in Belt. But when you take kids out of school and homeschool them on the computer and ask teachers to change the way they teach and learn skills they may or may not have by tomorrow, it’s a lot of stress,” stated Prody.

Prody recognizes the difficulty these past few school years have placed upon everyone involved in school systems.

“Coming back, kids have to relearn how to come to school, how to socialize. We’ve been back for a year and a half, and it’s been a long road,” said Prody. “Just reinforcing that (students) are safe. There’s many reasons kids don’t feel safe today (at school), and I don’t think people recognize the pressure that puts on young people because they don’t talk about it much.”

Two of the main things Prody plans to focus on in her principalship are safety and positivity.

“I want to make sure we have a safe and positive learning environment for all of our students so that every student gets the opportunity to reach his or her full potential regardless of where they are when they walk in the door,” said Prody. “We have some guiding principles we teach all the kids: Cooperative, Respectful Achievers (which is an acronym for CRA, or C.R. Anderson).”

To recharge, Prody spends as much time as she can outdoors and spends time with her husband, children, grandchildren and two rescue dogs, Logan and Sophie.

Thatcher has been with Helena Public Schools for 11 years and is the new principal at Kessler Elementary School.

“I want (students) to be proud to say they came to Kessler school, and I want them to know that the people in this building love them and are rooting for them and still are,” said Thatcher.

Thatcher was born and raised in Helena. Before her principalship, she previously worked at Jim Darcy Elementary School with students and staff as an instructional coach. She also taught kindergarten at Bryant Elementary School before moving out to teach second grade at Jim Darcy, in person and a year of remote learning.

“(Elementary school) is foundational. It is (student’s) first opportunity to have a community outside of their home. It is where they learn to work with others, follow rules, set goals, and trust adults who aren’t their parents,” said Thatcher. “It is the foundation for everything after school. This is their first try.”

Thatcher has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Thatcher oversees about 30 teachers and staff at Kessler. As of early August, there are around 220 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Leadership styles are defined, there’s transformational leadership and there’s service leadership. I feel like I sit in the middle of both of those actually. I believe nothing is done without collaboration and empowering teachers,” said Thatcher. “I’m really into putting in the work behind the scenes to help (teachers be successful). So doing anything (the teachers) need to make their jobs easier and make it so that they can meet the students where they are.”

When Thatcher is not at school, she recharges by “chasing the sun” as she puts it. She spends time on the lake, outside, on her patio, and with her husband and six children.