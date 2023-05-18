The Helena Public Schools Board has approved recent election results for the district's three levies that all passed and swore in four board members.

The Elementary General Fund Levy for $356,000, Elementary Building Reserve Levy for $3 million, and High School Building Reserve Levy for $1.5 million all passed. The board voted unanimously to certify the election results in both the elementary and high school districts.

The school board election was canceled because the number of candidates who filed equaled the number of trustee positions open. Four new board members were sworn in bringing the board total back up to eight.

The board approved the results at its Tuesday meeting.

Jeff Hindoien was appointed by the board to fill the seat left vacant by the death of trustee Lois Fitzpatrick. Hindoien had served on the board from 2017-2020 and specializes in educational law. Fitzpatrick served for almost a year before dying from cancer on March 10. Hindoien will serve on the board for one-year before running for the seat next election cycle to finish out Fitzpatrick’s last year of her term. If he wishes, he would then have to run again the following year for a new three-year term.

Vice-chair Jennifer McKee for the Elementary (K-8) District and Jennifer Walsh for the Wolf Creek and Trinity Districts on the Secondary (high school) Board ran for another term and were elected by acclamation.

Also elected by acclamation was new trustee Linda Cleatus who took Luke Muszkiewicz's seat. Muszkiewicz served two terms on the board, first being elected in 2017 and serving as board chair, and he also served as president of Montana School Boards Association.

“It’s really our last time to say 'thanks' again to Luke for what you’ve accomplished -- your support to all staff, students, to our district,” Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “It’s kind of bittersweet seeing you grab your name tag and ride off into the sunset, but we do appreciate all you have done.”

Cleatus said she ran because much of her career has been in service to young people, whether it’s helping youth aging out of the foster care system, helping youth who have dropped out of school to get them back in and more. For the last seven years, Cleatus has worked for Montana No Kid Hungry, where she works as the school breakfast coordinator. No Kid Hungry is a campaign launched in 2012 from public-private partnerships with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Early Childhood and Family Support Division) and Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve hunger problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the globe.

“My focus has been working with young people and families who struggle with making ends meet, so I felt like I could bring that voice to the table more so,” Cleatus said.

She grew up in Ohio and her parents are Indian immigrants. She met her husband when they served on the same AmeriCorps team in South Carolina. They moved to Ohio, and then a year later, they quit their jobs and went to India to be close to family and volunteer at a homeless refuge for 10 months.

“As a child, those trips (to India), even though my family in India wasn’t impoverished, it really imprinted my soul and made me reflect on my own purpose,” Cleatus said.

After coming back from India, she and her husband started a nonprofit called Friends of the Sacred Heart Ashram to promote and advance education of kids in elementary, high school and post secondary and to support business ventures to generate revenue for the homeless refuge in India. Cleatus said “Ashram” means a home or refuge

They moved to Helena, where her husband is originally from, because he said the Helena community would be very supportive of their nonprofit work.

“He was right,” Cleatus said. “We did our nonprofit for 10 years while we had our full-time jobs and we raised over $100,000 to help build more infrastructure, put students through college -- one just finished medical school and we took 10 groups on a volunteer trip.”

She said they paused their nonprofit for a while because it became a lot to manage with raising a daughter and work. Cleatus hopes when her daughter finishes her education to revisit her nonprofit work.

Cleatus touched on the difficulties public schools are facing today with budget and staff cuts and how those are happening at a time where so many students and families need extra support. She talked about a school she visited earlier in the week with around 16 to 18 students experiencing homelessness. She said another school she recently visited is not going to have a Comprehensive School and Community Treatment staff for the summer, so now the teachers are trying to figure out how to get food to the students.

“It’s heartbreaking and simultaneously inspiring how resilient our students are, but also even when they can’t be resilient. understandably so, our school staff, our district continues to go to the depths of whatever reserves they have left to continue to put the means of our kids first,” said Cleatus.

The board was also set to reorganize at the meeting. Janelle Mickelson, the district’s business services administrator, was appointed as the district clerk. Siobhan Hathhorn, who has served on the board since 2019, was reappointed chair for the next year, and McKee, who has served on the board since 2020, was appointed as vice-chair again.