Helena Public Schools announces changes to summer and fall meal programs

Helena Public Schools announced Wednesday that while the free summer meals and weekend food packs available to all children are now easier to pick up and take home, there will once again be a charge for school meals this fall.

Due to changes the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made to its Summer Food Service Program, children can now take their summer meals off-site and are not required to stay at the pickup site to eat their food. Children no longer need to be present to receive meals, meaning a parent or guardian can pick them up at the district’s summer distribution sites. Summer meals will now have breakfast and lunch in every sack.

The schedule for daily meals (Monday through Friday) and weekend sacks (picked up Fridays only) from July 19 to Aug. 12 is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1:05 to 1:35 p.m. at Sharron Park, 11 to 11:40 a.m. at Broadwater School, noon to 12:45 p.m. at Helena Public Library, and breakfast at 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at Camp Child (YMCA).

The schedule for daily meals only (Monday through Thursday), no weekend sacks, from July 19 to July 28 is 11 a.m. to noon at Bryant Elementary, 11 a.m. to noon at Central School, 10:45 to 11:05 a.m. at Helena Middle School, and 10:45 to 11:05 a.m. at CR Anderson Middle School.

Finally, seven-day meal packs can be picked up at the following locations and times. For July 21 through Aug. 25, Thursdays only at Capital High School entry #6 from 7 a.m. to noon. For July 25 through Aug. 16, Mondays only at Warren School from 11:40 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays only at Jim Darcy School from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

“We are happy to be able to provide these much-needed, free meals to families this summer in a format that works better with their busy schedules,” said Helena Public School Food Services Director Robert Worthy. “We’re especially excited to be able to once again offer free weekend take-home meal packs, as well as seven-day meal packs this summer. All meals are free and are available to all children in the community. Meals can be picked up by the child or their parent or guardian.”

Starting this fall, children will once again be charged for school breakfast and lunch. During the pandemic, the USDA provided a waiver that allowed districts across the nation to feed every child for free. The waiver is now expiring, and pre-COVID-19 meal protocols are returning for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families who believe they may qualify for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program are encouraged to apply as soon as the application period opens on Aug. 5 at www.helenaschools.org.

“Applying for Free & Reduced Lunch helps not only the applicant’s family, but their entire school. This is because much of the district’s federal funding is based on how many student households qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch,” officials said in a statement. “Approved applications help provide additional funding for important student services such as math and literacy curriculum, sports, discounted textbooks, scholarships to pay for college tuition, classroom and academic supplies, and funding for computers and classroom equipment.”

Family applications are confidential and will not be seen by school staff or the principal.

Families who don’t qualify for the free and reduced lunch may qualify for other federal funding such as SNAP or other benefits by calling the Montana Public Assistance Helpline at 1-888-706-1535, applying online at www.apply.mt.gov., or contacting a local assistance office.