Helena Public Schools and neighboring districts will remain open amid deep freeze

Many people wish for a white Christmas, but this week's subzero temperatures are less welcome.

As winter break approaches, Helena Public Schools plans to stay open on Wednesday and Thursday, along with neighboring school districts in East Helena and Montana City.

“In short, our schools are a safe place for kids. And by staying open, we allow parents who are employees of our health care providers; emergency response services; city, county and state governments and other essential services to continue serving our community,” said HPS Communications Officer Karen Ogden. “We appreciate your flexibility, and we understand that some families may need to keep their students home, while others rely on us to continue operating.”

If a student will be absent, the district is asking families to notify the school secretary immediately. Staff will make follow-up calls on Wednesday and Thursday morning on all unplanned absences to ensure all students are safe.

With this week mostly in the negatives, Helena schools have been working closely with the Montana Highway Patrol, Lewis and Clark County Public Works, and their facilities team to ready schools and buses.

Due to tough road conditions, the potential for breakdowns and the risk to children traveling to and from the bus stops, there will be a disruption to bus services.

All bus routes are planned to operate normally in the afternoons, but there will be changes on Wednesday morning and possibly Thursday morning.

“The outlying routes to Birdseye (Bus 24); Silver City (Buses 15 & 25); Rimini (Bus 16); and Grizzly Gulch (Bus 10) are canceled for (Wednesday morning),” stated an email sent out to families Tuesday afternoon. “All other bus routes will operate, but delays are expected. Please do not allow children to wait at bus stops unattended.”

Thursday is expected to be the coldest day this week with lows around -30 to -40, and there’s potential for more bus route cancellations for the morning pick-ups. Due to a warming up throughout the day, all bus routes are expected to run as usual in the afternoon.

This week will have indoor recess and hot meals, and the School Age Child Care program will operate regularly for the elementary students enrolled.

District officials are reminding families to not let students walk home in below-zero weather and to remind students to dress accordingly with a recommended three layers, gloves, a hat and waterproof boots. Students will be brought inside as soon as the schools open, and late arrivals for pick-up will be brought back into the school to wait.

For the next two school days, all elementary schools will open at 7:45 a.m., both middle schools will open at 7:15 a.m., Capital High School will open at 7 a.m. and Helena High School will open at 6:50 a.m.