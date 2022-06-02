Helena Public Schools adjusts commencement schedule

Helena Public Schools has adjusted the schedule for three of its four 2022 commencement ceremonies, partly because of the inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday.

About 570 students across the district will be graduating this weekend.

Here is the updated schedule for all four ceremonies.

Access to Success

The commencement ceremony for the school district’s Access to Success program has been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Helena Middle School, 1025 N. Rodney St.

Access to Success is a high school diploma completion program hosted at Helena College. The program serves students who are at risk or who may have dropped out of high school.

Project for Alternative Learning

The commencement ceremony for the Project for Alternative Learning will remain at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Myrna Loy Center, 15 N. Ewing St.

Each participating student graduating from the alternative high school will receive six tickets to Friday’s ceremony. Each attendee must have a ticket to enter.

This year’s commencement speaker is local author Virginia Reeves, who graduated from Helena Public Schools in 1996 with the help of PAL.

Helena High School

Helena High School’s commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium, 1601 N. Benton Ave. In the event of electrical storms, this ceremony will be moved indoors to the Carroll College PE Center adjacent to Nelson Stadium.

There will be no attendance restrictions if the ceremony is held outdoors as planned. Due to fire codes, a ticket will be required to attend the event if it is moved indoors, and all participating graduates have received tickets for their families.

The ceremony will also be streamed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKclgFm6Y1E.

This year’s commencement speaker is former Helena High educator Margaret Belisle.

Capital High School

Capital High School’s commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium, 1601 N. Benton Ave. In the event of electrical storms, this ceremony will be moved indoors to the Carroll College PE Center adjacent to Nelson Stadium.

There will be no attendance restrictions if the ceremony is held outdoors as planned. Due to fire codes, a ticket will be required to attend the event if it is moved indoors, and all participating graduates have received tickets for their families.

The ceremony will also be streamed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBY643V51JA.

This year’s commencement speaker is Matt Kuntz, a 1995 graduate of Capital High School and the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Montana.

