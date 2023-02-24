Nearly 125 non-tenured teachers and administrators, mainly principals, in the Helena Public Schools district recently received a notice from the district that their contracts may not be renewed for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Last Friday was an early communication to let our district know that we will be non-renewing in the coming weeks,” Superintendent Rex Weltz said. “The reason we did this is people need to make decisions around their life, and we wanted to communicate early so that people had time to make decisions.”

Josh McKay, assistant superintendent for grades 6-12 grades, stated that the district's goal is early transparent communication.

“We would feel horrible if someone didn’t know we were in this shape, and then it rolled 'til May," said McKay. "That would not be fair to any employee."

Most non-tenured teachers and administrators are new to the district or to their job roles. Teachers and administrators receive tenure when they are offered their fourth contract when they enter into their fourth year of teaching in the district. Weltz stated that non-renewals are not uncommon even though the Helena district hasn’t done one for several years.

“This isn’t new to the district,” he said. “They knew it was coming in 2017-2018, they had talked about it. The need to correct our finances was offset by the pandemic.”

Jane Shawn, president of the Helena Education Association, stated that Helena hasn’t done blanket non-renewals since the early 2000s and that it isn’t a common practice anymore. She said she’s been in the district since 2007 and not seen anything like this.

“I was on a phone call today, and I know Missoula is having budgetary issues, and they’re not doing blanket non-renewals,” said Shawn. “They’re doing very targeted non-renewals in the areas in which they need to cut teachers.”

She stated the non-tenured teachers and administrators were surprised by the notice. At the last school board meeting on Feb. 14, there was a budget presentation. Shawn stated there was no mention of a blanket non-renewal to solve the budget deficit.

“We can’t run a school district with 125 less teachers than we have now obviously, right?” said Shawn. “We need to have the teachers to teach the kids.”

McKay highlighted that non-renewals are a step in balancing the district’s budget in the next few years. The budget isn’t just a teacher or administrator problem but an all staff problem due to the general fund, the fund experiencing about a $4 million deficit, being the fund that pays most salaries and benefits, Weltz said.

The district, which has 626 teachers, has set aside savings from the past three years into an Interlocal fund to work as a pillow while decisions are made. The district created a “Citizens Guide to the Helena Public Schools Budget” as a resource for the public on their website.

“There’s some districts struggling out there with their budgets,” said Weltz. “Let’s not hide the fact that our financial picture isn’t going to allow us to have the same model that we have right now. We just can’t. We need to know what we can and what we can afford.”

All the federal COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds the district got in 2020 to sustain itself have to be used up at the end of this school year. McKay highlighted that during the pandemic, the district staffed up on extra support that may not be needed post-pandemic.

“We came out of a pandemic, and federal funding allowed us to upscale our staffing so we could reduce the learning loss, so we added instructional coaches, nurses, more custodians to clean,” said Weltz. “Behind those people, like if we had instructional coaches who were teachers, we put people in to replace them in their teaching assignment while they were coaching, so now those temporaries need to go out and the coaches come back in.”

Teachers and administrators who are non-renewed will receive an official letter before June 1, as the law requires. From there, a hearing will be scheduled for the non-renewals in front of the board. The board will then approve the non-renewals and the renewals of staff.

In the meantime, there’s many factors the district is taking into account to determine who will be renewed such as retirements, resignations, leave of absences, school enrollment numbers and levies passing in May and more in the upcoming weeks.

“We will plug all the variables where they belong, and then we’ll ask the non-renewals to come back and fill those positions that are available,” said Weltz. “There might be places where we consolidate classes or we may not need as many bodies in a department. There'll be less people in the system.”

Weltz stated that not all of the people who received a notice about the upcoming non-renewals will be non-renewed. Next week, the district will be in discussions with principals at the schools to see what positions are essential out of the non-tenured positions, and they will notify these positions.

“Yes, I do believe the vast majority will be rescinded,” said Shawn. “But there’s no timeline given by the district. No indication of how fact they’re going to do this, how slow they’re going to do this… I would certainly hope we’re not going to wait until May to rescind the vast majority of these because we will lose good teachers.”

The district is seeking community comment and ideas about addressing the shortfall before Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. in a survey at bit.ly/budgetsurveyhps.

“It’s not fun. It’s not easy work, and it’s not what we want to do. But it’s what we need to do," Weltz said. "At the end of the day it's about what we can best do to protect the core instruction and what we can do to make sure the experience is good all while we’re trying to balance the budget.”