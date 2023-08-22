Local law enforcement from the city and county offered their fashion sense Tuesday to 63 local students for the annual Shop with a Cop back-to-school shopping spree.

The students each received a gift card for $150 to spend at Old Navy on school clothes. They will also receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

The money came from a donation from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

"Most of us remember the excitement of putting on new clothes, lacing up new shoes, and loading up a backpack for the first day of school. But for many children, the first day of school is nothing to get excited about," a press release states.

"For 25+ years, The Salvation Army has provided hundreds of local, at-risk children with clothing, school supplies and a backpack to start the year off right. Providing new clothing and supplies allows kids to focus on their education, so they do better and feel more confident as they learn and grow."

The event is hosted by Salvation Army leaders in Helena, Majs. Brian and Iva West. Together they direct The Salvation Army’s office in Helena, which provides essential services to local families and individuals in need throughout the region.

The Salvation Army in Helena has been providing social services to families and individuals in Lewis and Clark and neighboring counties for 135 years. Among the programs offered are emergency food, utility assistance, rent assistance, transitional housing, sober living, life skill courses and individual case management. Last year, The Salvation Army served more than 5,000 individuals in Helena.