Helena High students craft up take-home experiments for Science Circus

Helena High School's science seminar class has once again crafted up various take-home experiments for the community to enjoy as part of the 37th annual Science Circus.

Normally, the Science Circus takes over the gymnasium at Helena High with a variety of wacky experiments demonstrated by students. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was canceled in 2020 and shifted to an at-home activity in 2021 and now 2022.

Each $10 take-home kit will provide the materials needed for an experiment intended to entertain and teach young kids about science. Participants can make bouncy balls, geodes, star projectors, flower gardens, rock candy or fairy lamps.

Each experiment was chosen by teacher Missy Sampson and her students to ensure both entertainment and education.

One such experiment involves growing crystal geodes in shells made by the seniors. Seniors Sierrah Paul and Brogan Vranka recently provided a demonstration.

"We make the shells and kids grow the crystals which are made of alum," Vranka said. "The colors are mostly to give the kids some fun."

Paul said it takes some time and practice to get good at making the plaster shells. The shells undergo an exothermic reaction while hardening and changing color.

Senior Anna Ries-Roncalli said the objective when choosing what experiments to include is to appeal to different interests and age groups. She recalled her own time visiting the Science Circus as a child and thinking about how cool it was for her.

"Science Circus is definitely a staple of the Helena community. I remember going when I was a kid," Ries-Roncalli said. "It was really cool and I thought that I wanted to do that someday. It also helps kids start their engagement with science, but also have fun at the same time."

Sampson said as a teacher, she sometimes hears kids say they don't like or are not good at science. She tells them that is untrue, and they just haven't found something that peaks their interests yet. Her hope is that Science Circus will better expose kids to the different kinds of science and help them find something they enjoy.

"It's also about sitting down at the table with your family and just unplugging," Sampson said. "The one thing I miss the most is seeing our high school students interacting with kids. It shows that the future is very bright and it is not all doom and gloom."

Sampson said getting her students into the elementary schools in the district to make those connections is also very important to her. It gives the older and younger students both an opportunity to be present and hands-on.

One of the experiments they demonstrate in the elementary schools is "money burning," which doesn't actually involve the destruction of currency. Instead, the experiment demonstrates the chemical properties of water and alcohol, creating a flame without damaging the money.

"But we also want kids to see and be like, 'That is super cool that you burned the money and it didn't actually burn,'" Ries-Roncalli said. "'Wow, science is actually super cool.'"

The annual Science Circus raises funds for the Helena High School Science Seminar class to take their annual trip to Seeley Swan, in addition to other ongoing projects. Science Circus kits can be purchased online at helenaschools.org by navigating to "Helena High School," "News" and then "Science Circus 2022."

Kits will be available for pickup on March 11, but Sampson said alternatives can be worked out if someone is unable to make that date.

