Helena High student Bethany Young awarded prestigious exchange scholarship

“Guten tag” from Helena High School student Bethany Young.

Young, who’s from Boulder, has been awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship (CBYX).

“Each year, as a U.S. Department of State partner, ASSE International awards the fully funded CBYX scholarships to 50 high-achieving high school students from 10 states, allowing youth from a diverse array of communities to participate in a full cultural immersion experience,” stated ASSE International in a press release.

Young is one of the 250 American high school students across the nation to receive the CBYX scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. These students will be traveling from August 2022 to June 2023 in a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the German Bundestag (Parliament).

As a CBYX recipient, Young will experience German life firsthand and attend a German high school. Students in this program will also have the opportunity to meet with both U.S. congressional representatives and German Bundestag members.

Since 1983, the U.S. Congress and German Bundestag have funded the CBYX scholarship program with the vision of a global future for young people. This program has enabled 27,000 students to expand their horizons and perspectives all the while making new friends.

CBYX students are youth ambassadors of the United States and share their life and culture with German hosts to build a greater understanding of America and its diversity.

When Young leaves for Germany, there will also be a group of Germany CBYX scholarship students arriving to live with American host families and attend high school in the U.S.