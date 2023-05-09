Not many teams compete against each other for the state championship, but Helena High School’s mock trial teams did to win their fourth-straight state championship.

And they are headed for nationals next week.

“I really, really like the sense of community we formed this year and how walking into it, most of my team didn’t know what was happening and we were able to raise a team that won state,” said Malaina Kloberdanza, a senior and captain of the state championship team. “I think that the way we bonded this year is insane compared to other years, and without this weirdly uniquely put-together team we wouldn’t have won.”

State competition took place on March 3-4 at Carroll College. Kloberdanza is the only member in the program who has done mock trial all four years of her high school career. She stated that her team had a member who had to drop out a week before state for medical reasons, which left three people walking into their first trial who had never done a run through for their roles. The fictional criminal case for state was about a stolen computer chip.

Mock trial competitions are simulations of real trials with teams of six, three attorneys and three witnesses, competing. The teams must prepare both sides of the case for every competition, meaning that people may need to learn multiple roles. The cases alternate between a civil and criminal case every year.

The Helena High School team that placed second was captained by sophomore Mia Taylor. There are over 20 students making up the three teams in HHS’ mock trial program.

The mock trial season starts around early November, and they receive the season's case around Thanksgiving. Taylor stated that they thought it would be a building year because they didn’t have many returners, but the new members picked things up extremely fast.

“There’s a lot of technical things to learn, and it’s hard to get it all done before state actually comes around because there’s hearsay and a bunch of rules about evidence that are hard to learn,” she said. “... It was amazing to see both teams go to the championship.”

The state championship team got their criminal case for nationals on April 1 in which a woman has been charged with first-degree murder and manslaughter. They’ll be heading down to Little Rock, Arkansas, to compete at the National High School Mock Trial Championship on May 18-20.

This will be the first time that HHS has ever traveled to nationals in person. They went in 2021 when it was online due to COVID-19, and in 2022 it was offered over Zoom, but the team decided not to go.

“Zoom mock trial was a time I hope to never repeat,” Kloberdanza joked.

Two people in the program stated they were considering going into the field of law, but not every student who participates in mock trial plans on being a legal eagle.

“It’s very good as like a writing exercise and a confidence-building exercise and it’s sort of teaching you that you have to look at all sides of the problem and think creatively around it, so it’s really good for that,” mock trial team member senior Robert Stimpson said. “You gotta work really well together in the six-person or seven-person team because no one person can carry it. The team is only as strong as their weakest member.”

The program was started by Kacey Askin who has taught business at Helena High School for over 20 years. Jacob Linfesty helps coach the team as well and is a paralegal at a Helena law firm with plans of attending law school in the fall. Linfesty did mock trial in college for the University of Pennsylvania.

Askin started the mock trial program at Helena High in 2015 when he was approached by a student who transferred from South Carolina. She had done mock trial at her old school, and she noticed that Askin was doing mock trials in his law and justice class. Because no other mock trial programs existed in Montana, the team competed in Idaho until 2020.

Askin stated that when Montana Mock Trial started in 2020, there were seven schools participating from Billings, Kalispell, Capital High School and more. Askin said that there’s now only two other schools with mock trial programs.

“Then COVID hit, and then it just collapsed because people didn’t want to participate on Zoom,” he said. “... Like a lot of things COVID-related, it hasn’t bounced back yet, so we’re going to have to do a major campaign to try and get more teams involved.”

Kloberdanza knew about the program because her brother did mock trial at Helena High. She said her brother joined because Askin offered him free doughnuts. Other students stated that they were offered free cookies to join or Askin asked them to.

“I speak the language of teenagers,” he joked.

The sponsor for Montana Mock Trial is the State Bar of Montana. Helena attorneys Brian Miller and Sean Morrison support the HHS mock trial team and let them use their law office, Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson, & Deola, PLLP, for practices. Askin thanked John Mudd, the executive director at the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Justice Foundation and Montana’s American Board of Trial Advocates.

“Giant kudos to Askin,” Kloberdanza said. “He has been an amazing teacher -- I’ve had him forever, and he’s the reason we have our mock trial program and why it does well.”