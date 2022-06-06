Helena High School withholding diplomas amid vandalism probe

Diplomas are being withheld from all graduating seniors of Helena High School after the school was vandalized late last week, officials said, noting they believe some of the students were involved.

Helena Public Schools officials said Monday the diplomas would be withheld for a short period of time while it completes its investigation. Later on Monday, school officials said diplomas will be released later this week.

They said the damage occurred late Thursday evening and included, but is not limited to, aluminum cans and paper strewn about from overturned recycling bins, student artwork pulled down in the hallways and damage to a piece of custodial equipment.

“This is unacceptable behavior, and we will hold those responsible accountable,” the school district's Superintendent Rex Weltz said in an email.

Officials said a “small minority of students are believed to have participated in these unacceptable activities, and the district is working to wrap up its investigation as quickly as possible so diplomas can be released.”

Karen Ogden, Helena Public Schools spokeswoman, said the damage amount was being assessed Monday.

Graduation ceremonies were held Saturday for 263 students of Helena High. The ceremony was held at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium.

Helena police said Monday there were no reports filed with their department regarding the school vandalism.

Ogden said once the district has completed its internal investigation, "we will be able to determine if there is reason to turn anything over to law enforcement."

She said Helena High School students traditionally pick up their diplomas from the school office the week following commencement when they report for their final check-in to return textbooks, Chromebooks and other school materials.

