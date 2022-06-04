Helena High graduates praised for resilience

A thick gray fog blanketing the town lifted just in time to unveil Helena High School’s 2022 graduating class as they marched onto the field for commencement and into the next chapter of their lives.

On Saturday morning, Helena High School presented diplomas to 263 students during its 143rd annual commencement held at Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Steve Thennis, principal of Helena High.

“Can there be a class that is more resilient than this group?” Thennis asked the crowd. “Just think for a moment in the last four years what these kids have experienced.”

Thennis went on to share how annually the Art IV class presents their selection of ideas to adorn the Helena High sign off Billings Avenue, from which Thennis then selects the winner. This year, however, he explained how he was only given one idea for the 2022 class, titled “Graduates Versus Zombies.”

“From a pop culture side of things, I bet the last three years of their lives have felt exactly like graduates versus zombies,” said Thennis. “Yet these kids have progressed undeterred. You are grit, resilience, and perseverance defined.”

He asked the students to recall and envision the Pixar animated film, “Up,” which tells the story of Carl, an elderly balloon salesman who fulfills a lifelong dream by tying thousands of balloons to his house and flying to the South American wilderness. Along the way, he befriends Russell, a junior Wilderness Explorer. Thennis explained that the students are akin to the character of Russell.

“The message of the film is that the real adventure of life is the relationships we have with people,” said Thennis. “It’s so easy to lose sight of the things we have and the people that are around us until they are gone.”

He implored the students to build on and cherish their relationships because, as written in a Dakota proverb, “We will be known forever by the tracks we leave.”

“The history of the school tells me that the Bengals make great tracks,” said Thennis. “Each of you has the ability to leave these great tracks in this world. We need you. I implore you to share your gifts and your talents and build those relationships.”

Following Thennis’ remarks, Rex Weltz, superintendent for Helena Public Schools, addressed the students.

Weltz shared a brief story of his grandmother, Gladys, who was crippled and bedridden as a child from polio. Refusing to let her condition and her doctor’s doubts define her, she went on to teach herself to walk again and live a full life alongside her husband and three children.

“Adversity is going to find us,” said Weltz. “You’re going to do amazing things, but adversity is all around us and it will happen. Through adversity that defines character you will find yourself as long as you have a great attitude and are willing to be gritty.”

“The lesson that Gladys leaves us is that you can’t accept your environment around you,” concluded Weltz. “Work hard, persevere, and be gritty.”

The 22 Helena High valedictorians were next called forward to the stage to deliver their class reminiscence. To encapsulate the experiences of the graduating class, the students chose to use a topic that connects everyone — music. The students selected five different songs to play, one at a time, in the background as they reflected on their journey to graduation and pondered the future ahead.

The first song chosen was “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical 3.”

“Through the years of struggles and triumphs, we have all found our way because we make each other strong,” said senior Sydney Mattfeldt, in reflecting on the song. “Although everyone’s going their separate ways, we’re all in this together.”

The second song selected was Billy Joel’s “Vienna.”

Senior Lucy Lantz pondered the lyrics in saying, “Billy Joels asks in ‘Vienna,’ ‘Where’s the fire? What’s the hurry about?’”

“Well, the fire seems pretty real and we are all caught up in the hurry,” said Lantz “But when we live in this rushed way, with our minds always on tomorrow, we can forget to appreciate and feel proud of our accomplishments. Today is about those accomplishments.”

The Third song was “Mirror” by Lil Wayne featuring Bruno Mars.

“With all the busyness, we truly don’t know whether we are coming or going sometimes, but we do know that we are on our way to our future lives -- lives that we seem to be lining up in front of us with our choices this year,” said senior Lucas Canty.

The fourth song was “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons.

“When choosing songs for our class playlist, ‘It’s Time’ by Imagine Dragons fits into the playlist before even beginning to look at its lyrics,” said senior Sierrah Paul. “The title focuses on how it’s time for change and it’s our choice if it’s a positive or negative change. Now is the time to become who we want to be. We aren’t in high school anymore, the possibilities are endless, and the sky is the limit.”

The final song to round out the valedictorians’ address was “Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart.

“We are all following our own path as we graduate,” said senior Chloe Roberts. “These roads may take us far away from each other to new cities, new states, new people, and new adventures. While they may seem to tear us apart, these rivers and roads also connect us all. They lead us back home, and no matter where we are in the world, we are always connected by the wide expanse of rivers and roads.”

As the final song note chimed and the valedictorian reminisce ended, Margaret Belisle, former Helena High educator, was introduced next as the guest speaker.

Belisle taught English at Helena High School for 25 years and taught for a total of 35 years in the Helena Public Schools system. Before beginning her career as a teacher, she attended Carroll College for her undergraduate education and received her master’s degree from Northern Montana College. From 2005-2015 she also served as a state coordinator for Poetry Out Loud.

“Today my job is to inspire you,” said Belisle. “Not to lecture or to teach you some profound truth but to ensure you walk away with a good feeling about your future possibilities.”

Belisle acknowledged the unprecedented challenges the class of 2022 faced during the COVID 19 pandemic. From the loss of routine and structure to missing milestone experiences and fear of the unknown, she sympathized with the students and commended them on all they had endured.

“You lived through one of the most difficult times for teenagers and are here now — proof that you will do great things in the future,” said Belisle. “You will rise above the chaos and make the world a better place.”

Belisle asked the graduates to consider, “What kind of life do you want?”

To help the students answer her question, Belisle encouraged them to explore the options, write down all the possibilities, and consider how the choices they make today will impact them in the future.

To expand the choices in their future, Belisle stressed the importance of maintaining a lifetime of curiosity and continually pursuing education.

“Education gives you choices,” said Belisle. “It’s the best investment a person can make.”

“The world is moving fast so prepare yourself in the best way you can,” said Belisle. “Having an education rich in arts, science, and math will prepare you with critical thinking skills that will help you engage in thoughtful discussions and enable you to make informed decisions.”

In her final remarks, Belisle gave the students an annual assignment. She told them to write a letter to their future selves to review one year later.

“A year from now read it and see how much you have accomplished,” said Belisle. “Do this every year. This is your own personal note to self that informally addresses your hopes, fears, and expectations.”

As soon as Belisle concluded her words of advice to the students, the moment they had worked toward for four years finally arrived. As each of the 263 names was read, the students walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas.

Following the presentation of diplomas, Thennis asked the graduates to turn and face their parents, family and friends in the stands. He then called upon the loved ones watching on to participate in a Helena High tradition of signing “You Are My Sunshine” to the students.

As Thennis formally declared the Helena High class of 2022 graduated, caps and tassels were flung into the air as a roar of applause and cheers erupted from the stands.

