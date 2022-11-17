Helena Food Share handing out 1,250 Kid Packs a week

One in five children in the Helena area are faced with weekend hunger, hoping their next meal won’t have to wait until Monday at school, according to Helena Food Share’s website.

The challenges of the past few years, including high inflation, have caused a rise in food scarcity for families. With its Kid Packs program, Helena Food Share (HFS) is working to make sure Helena’s kids aren’t going hungry over the weekend throughout the school year.

“(Kid Packs) are absolutely benefiting kids and our community,” said Bruce Day, executive director of HFS. “You know the stories you would hear if you talked to a teacher or one of the coordinators in the schools, the principals, they would tell you how important it is for kids in their schools to be able to make sure they can show up and be ready to learn.”

HFS has been running the Kid Packs program since the beginning of the 2009-10 school year. HFS offered the program in partnership with Montana Food Bank Network and the National Backpack Program during the first year. Now HFS runs it on its own with community partnerships.

The first school to get Kid Packs was Bryant Elementary School because the school is close to the HFS warehouse. HFS added more schools each year until the fall of 2014, when Kid Packs began operating in the Helena preschools all the way up to the middle schools, Day said.

Bryant Elementary Principal Trisha Klock noted how essential Kid Packs have been at her school. Klock is also a board member of Helena Food Share because she is very passionate about making sure members of the Helena community have enough to eat.

“When we’re looking at historical data and looking at the number of kids who take food packs home out of this particular building, it has always been high,” said Klock. “ ... We send out a very large portion of food packs. We know that there’s kiddos -- I get choked up every time I talk about it -- we know there’s kiddos who have strategically planned out what their meal is going to be for the weekend based on what’s going home in the food packs.”

For the 2022-23 school year, HFS has given out around 1,250 Kid Packs to Helena schools each week. HFS will give out about 40,000 Kid Packs every school year, stated Day. If a child is thought to be experiencing food scarcity over the weekends, their principal or school counselor are good people to reach out to.

During the height of COVID-19, the number of students receiving Kid Packs dropped. Because students were virtually attending school, it was difficult to find a point of drop-off. So to keep the buses busy, HFS volunteers rode the buses around to neighborhoods to drop off the Kid Packs.

“Because our warehouse is so small, we didn’t feel like we could have groups in there to assemble our Kid Packs, so we moved the whole thing over to the Salvation Army gym because they weren’t using their gym,” said Day. “We started out with volunteers on the buses, but we eventually moved away from that.”

Kid Packs contain food items like beef sticks, milk, oatmeal, juice, hummus, fruit cups and more. HFS has been trying to partner with Montana-made foods, so in the Kid Packs is locally-grown Kracklin’ Kamut, a grain that is organically grown and roasted in small batches in Big Sandy.

“The cost of food has gone up, and (HFS) is still able to provide nutritious food for our kids that is going to be something that can fill their bellies and make it so that they can make it through to the next school day,” said Klock.

The program is completely funded by donors, including individuals, families or businesses. Volunteers also prepare the Kid Packs each week on Tuesday afternoon to be delivered Thursday morning to the schools.

On Thursday, Bryant, along with all the schools who get Kid Packs, got a double-drop to prepare for the upcoming holiday. Teachers will give out this week's Kid Packs and wait until next week to give out the Thanksgiving weekend Kid Packs.

“I can’t even say thank you enough,” said Klock. “Just the volunteers, the man hours, the product that they’re able to get out into our kids’ hands is just indescribable, it’s amazing, it’s all of the words you can come up with to just say thank you to (HFS) and all the hard work they put into it.”

Businesses and groups can sign up online at https://helenafoodshare.org/kid-pack-challenge/ to prepare Kid Packs on Tuesday evenings. Some groups that have recently done this Kid Pack Challenge are First Interstate Bank, Dick Anderson Construction, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church and more. Donations can be made to HFS and specified for Kid Packs at https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/.

“I would just like to encourage the Helena community to continue to support Helena Food Share,” said Klock. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of really generous donations over the last couple of years, and that has helped us to sustain what we’re doing, so just continuing to donate, to volunteer, to do whatever you can because this organization literally puts everything back out into the community and back out into people that need the support.”