Helena elementary schools get sensory paths and book vending machines

Sensory Pathways first entered Helena Public Schools in the fall of 2021 when a Bryant Elementary School teacher submitted the idea for the Helena Education Foundation’s (HEF) Great Ideas Grant.

The success of this Sensory Pathway led to the HEF exploring the idea of putting two sensory pathways, 22 total, in every Helena elementary school -- one pathway for kindergarten through second grade and one for third through fifth grade students.

“(Sensory Pathways) help address situations (teachers and staff) were experiencing with kids having trouble focusing being back in school five days a week and various post variables of Covid emergence,” said HEF executive director Lisa Cordingley.

Anyone can use the Sensory Pathways, or colorful markings on the floor that guide the participant through a series of movements. HEF notes the pathways were created “with developmental growth in mind, designed to provide multi-stage tasks to help develop motor skills, balance, hand-eye coordination, and spatial awareness, as well as provide critical ‘brain breaks’ to calm and refocus students throughout the school day.”

“One afternoon we sent out a text to all the (elementary) principals and said ... if HEF could find a way to buy Sensory Pathways for every school, would you want them?" said Cordingley. "And my phone just pinged and pinged and pinged and every single answer was 'Yes please.'”

Cordingley shared some of the principals’ responses. Wynn Randall, the principal at Rossiter Elementary, texted, “Thank you for all that you continue to do to ensure Helena students have what they need to be successful.” Letitia (Tia) Wilkins, the principal at Warren Elementary, texted, “So excited to share with staff and students. Thank you so very much!”

Cordingley noted how HEF had to raise money for the Sensory Pathways since it was a special project and not part of the foundation’s regular programming. They started fundraising in early 2022, and in about two weeks, she said the Helena community had stepped forward with the needed funding to not only install the sensory pathways at a total combined cost of $30,000, but also to maintain them in the future.

All elementary schools had a say in the theme and location of their Sensory Pathways. Some schools chose to have one outside and one inside. By spring break, all of the sensory pathways had arrived and were starting to be installed. Each Sensory Pathway cost $5,000 or less, Cordingley said.

“One of the office staff (at Four Georgians) asked if I was playing on (the Sensory Pathway). I said I have played on it, when no one is looking,” said Cordingley.

The theme of the Sensory Pathway at Four Georgians Elementary School is pirates and the sea. It's one of the first things a person notices when they walk into the main office hall.

“(The Sensory Pathway has seen) a lot of use, especially for helping kids regulate when they’re dysregulated and just having a calming place,” said Tasha Obert, school counselor at Four Georgians. “A lot of times we can be like, 'We have this really cool place to show you,' and it just snaps them out of it.”

Obert noted how before the Sensory Pathway arrived, many of Four Georgians' staff were just utilizing the different floor square colors to entertain and help regulate students' emotions.

“I’ve used the Sensory Path with probably five kids just today,” said Sean Morrison, principal admin at Four Georgians. “If I’m called and there’s somebody worked up, and they need to take a deep breath and get their thoughts reset, we go through the sensory path.”

Cordingley noted that the Sensory Pathways were given in honor of Jack and Penny Copps, who spent much of their lives advancing Helena’s public education. Jack served as the superintendent of Helena Public Schools twice, most recently from 2016-2018. In this term, he guided the district through a successful bond effort that funded the building of three new elementary schools: Central, Jim Darcy, and Bryant. Penny served from 1972-1980 as a Helena Public Schools trustee and chair.

Another new addition for the 2022-2023 school year to all of Helena’s elementary schools are book vending machines.

“As far as its function, it works just like a candy or pop machine except we’re dispensing books… Kids get tokens and stick them in like they would feed a coin machine, and they get a book,” said Chelsey Davis, librarian and teacher at Four Georgians.

Davis said the book vending machines came from the district’s Literacy Grant.

Each school can award the book tokens differently. At Four Georgians, the staff determined that everyone will get a book token on their birthday or half birthday as a present. The school might also use the tokens for reaching a reading goal, extra good behaviors, and more.

The Helena community can donate books to the elementary schools for them to put into the book vending machines for the students as well -- just drop them off at the front office.

“We’re continuing to fund it as much as we can, but we would love donations… It could be anything from a picture book for like a kindergartener or first grader all the way up to a good chapter book that might suit a fifth grader,” said Davis.