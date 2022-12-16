Helena College holds nurse pinning ahead of fall graduation

The 22 nursing students recognized during a pinning ceremony Friday afternoon are among the 73 Helena College graduates who will be honored at the school’s fall commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

At Friday’s pinning ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Helena, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse students received a pin to symbolize the passage from school into the nursing profession.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Helena College’s Donaldson Campus, 1115 N. Roberts St., the commencement ceremony is for students graduating from a variety of programs. The ceremony is not expected to last more than an hour, and students and their families will have some time to celebrate, take photos and visit with their professors and fellow students afterward.