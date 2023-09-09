With Starbucks dropping its iconic pumpkin spice lattes and the ever so subtle dip in temperatures outside, it seems the change of seasons is at hand.

This shift in seasons also brings with it the start of another school year. When Carroll College students returned to school in August they were met with a whole host of changes and improvements to the campus.

Welcoming gateway

One of the most visible developments for both the Carroll and Helena community is the installation of a welcoming gateway at the southwest corner of campus between Benton and Lyndale avenues. While the land previously housed vacant housing and structures used as training venues for the Helena Fire Department, students returned to campus to discover a spread of lush green grass instead.

According to Carroll’s President, John Cech, Carroll acquired the last of the houses in the area last year, and it was determined that a significant investment of resources would be necessary to restore the houses to suitable and safe conditions. Considering that and wanting to better open Carroll’s campus to the community, college administrators and the Carroll board of trustees decided to revitalize the corner into a scenic green space.

“Feedback from students so far is that they are excited about having the extra green space available,” said Cech. “Carroll is a hilly campus and currently much of the flat, level ground is utilized by athletics for practice fields.”

“In my opinion, the green space adds value to “Not for school, but for life,” said Guillermo Perez, a senior political science major from Denver. “Being a Carroll student means that you become part of the broader Helena community. This new green space for me is a metaphor of that relationship. By removing those structures, it feels like the campus is connected to the community. Hopefully there will be opportunities for the community to join students in events in this space.”

Thus far the project has involved the removal or demolition of seven structures in the area and the installation of irrigation, sod and Carroll entrance signage. Cech explained that they have also laid the infrastructure necessary for burying overhead power lines – a process they hope to complete in the next 15-18 months.

While no specific numbers have been disclosed yet, Cech said the board approved the project as part of Carroll’s campus deferred maintenance plan. He also shared that while there are no firm plans in place yet, there is the potential for further future development of the area as presented through the college’s Campus Master Planning efforts.

“Our hope is that both students and the community will use this area as a gathering and recreating space,” said Cech. “In addition, we wanted to create better connectivity with the community and provide a more attractive gateway to Carroll and Helena from the west side of town.”

Dining hall

Over the summer, Carroll’s dining hall, known as the St. Thomas Aquinas Center, underwent a $1.2 million renovation. The improvements were part of $3.1 million in renovations that also included the Holy Grounds Market, which features a Starbucks and convenience store, in the Campus Center. Both projects were funded by Sodexo, Carroll’s long-term contracted food service provider.

While construction on the Holy Grounds Market was completed early in the year on Jan. 18, Dick Anderson Construction’s work on the dining hall began May 15 and was completed Aug. 20. The dining hall project involved remodeling the seating and serving stations to accommodate students comfortably and more efficiently. Upgrades also included a broad new glass storefront entrance as well as new cabinets, equipment, furniture, tile, flooring and finishes.

“The cafeteria looks amazing,” said Perez. “Dick Anderson Construction has done an incredible job in freshening up the space. I think students are extremely excited and I think the remodel will definitely attract more students to apply to Carroll.”

According to Cech, all renovations were driven by student input. Among these student requests were expanded dining hours, more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing seating, and a wider range of food options.

Cech shared that even before the remodel officially began, dining hours “expanded significantly” from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. To accommodate requests regarding seating and aesthetics, Cech said they developed a more open floor plan and installed additional serving stations with better access.

One of the strongest student requests was for more food options to better appeal to students interested in more plant-based, vegan and vegetarian diets as well as those with dietary restrictions and those looking for more nutritious meal options.

“I was most excited to see the update to the dining hall and it did not disappoint,” said Marrin Chapman, a junior Catholic studies and biology major from Helena. “I think the (updates to the) dining hall have improved the student experience as there are now more food options available. I also love the updates done to the Holy Grounds Market as I’m a big coffee drinker.”

“The dining experience has significantly improved,” said Perez. “We have a great relationship with Sodexo and the new cafeteria really complements the food quality improvements and variety.”

“Fellowship around meals is a valuable time for students to build relationships with one another,” said Cech. “We wanted to listen to our students and build a space where they would be comfortable and have both the time and space to enjoy each other’s company.”

Simperman Learning Commons/Corette Library Project

In April 2023, Carroll announced the groundbreaking for phase two of a major remodel of the Simperman Learning Commons and Corette Library. This final project phase involves the renovation of the main floor of the library and builds upon the work completed in 2019 which transformed the lower level of the library and learning commons into a multimedia communication center.

“We view the Simperman Learning Commons and Corette Library as the academic hub of campus,” said Cech. “With that in mind, we wanted to make sure we were building a space that met our students’ needs and expectations of the space.”

Cech indicated that significant progress has been made to the exterior infrastructure in preparation for the new entrance, plaza and the installation of floor-to-ceiling windows on the northwest and northeast corners of the building. Progress on the interior of the main level has involved framing walls and hanging drywall.

“I am most excited that we were able to incorporate so many of the students’ practical wishes for this library and learning commons while also making it an inviting and comfortable space to gather, study, collaborate, create and learn,” said Cech.

Student wishes being brought to life in the space include more dedicated space for collaborative and individual study areas, 24-hour access, and state-of-the-art technology including professionally equipped creative space for the production and distribution of multimedia projects. Students also requested a brighter space so floor-to-ceiling windows will be installed that will flood the space with natural light and showcase the views of the mountains from campus.

Cech was sure to reiterate that this transformation of the Corette Library has been largely made possible through the support of Roy and Frances Simperman along with the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the Sunderland Foundation, and other donors.

According to Cech, the project is on track with an estimated completion date near the end of February or sooner.

“In scale, it will rank among the most advanced academic libraries in this region,” he said.

Nelson Stadium upgrades

On Sept. 5, Carroll College officials announced a $5 million Nelson Stadium Enhancement Project that, by the start of the 2024 football season, will bring state-of-the-art synthetic turf and stadium lights.

Cech said the upgrade will increase potential usage of the 22-year-old facility. It is now used for five Carroll home football games, home soccer matches, Helena and Capital high school graduation ceremonies, and a few other activities.

Roughly $710,000 has already been raised toward the college’s goal and a May board of trustees meeting produced unanimous approval to move forward with the project.

Physician assistant program expansion

While many of Carroll’s recent campus projects are noticeable immediately by students and visitors, one of their newest projects is waiting to break ground.

In November 2022, Carroll announced its plan to develop a new graduate-level physician assistant (PA) program. To accommodate this program development, Cech shared that plans are underway to add an nearly 8,500-square-foot annex to the Simperman/Fortin Science Complex. The concept, schematic and design development processes, along with permitting and bidding of the project, will take place through 2024. Construction of the new annex is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2025 with move-in and occupancy of the space expected by June 2026.

The changing color of the leaves of fall reflect the improvements and reinventions taking place on Carroll’s campus.

“I would say the improvements have made the campus more aesthetically pleasing and that the campus now externally matches its internal beauty,” said Chapman.

“I feel very fortunate to be part of an institution that first and foremost has the interests of our students at the forefront of everything we do,” said Cech. “… With many of these improvements and the additional projects on the horizon, it is an exciting time to be at Carroll and we are fortunate to be in a position to continually invest in the school and the student experience.”

Sports writer Daniel Shepard contributed to this story.