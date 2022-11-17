Helena bus driver starts Bus Box program to make sure kids have hats and gloves

Amid last week’s below-freezing temperatures, a Helena school bus driver came up with a warm idea.

On Nov. 8 Theresa Loney was driving her morning bus route to Warren Elementary School when she noticed a few students getting on her bus without hats and gloves.

“I came home and told my husband that I wanted to get some little gloves, and he said to call Warren school and see if they have some lost and found they can donate that you can keep on my bus. They gave me hats but the hardest thing to get is gloves,” said Loney.

After talking with Warren, she turned to Facebook to see if the community would be interested in donating hats and gloves for students. Her post in the Facebook group Helena Classifieds, with almost 40,000 members, had almost 800 likes and about 90 comments as of Tuesday. Loney didn’t know it then, but this would be the start of what has become the Bus Box program.

“Good morning Helena. I am an elementary school bus driver and this morning (I) had a few little ones get on my bus without gloves or hats,” wrote Loney in the Facebook post on Nov. 8. “I was thinking of starting a Bus Box to keep on the bus for these kids who show up without. If there is anyone willing to donate me a few hats and gloves it would be greatly appreciated. Message me if you would be willing to donate some of these items.”

After her post went viral locally, two businesses stepped up to volunteer as drop-off spots for the donations during working hours. Those businesses are Petals Floral Design at 2810 Billings Ave. and Spieker Sprinklers Inc. at 70 W Custer Ave. Helena Public Schools also has drop-off locations in the Lincoln Center at 1325 Poplar St. and First Student at 3020 Big Sky Loop.

“Full credit to one of our drivers, Theresa Loney, for coming up with (the Bus Box program),” said Drew VanFossen, the Transportation Operations Manager for Helena Public Schools. “I know it went viral with a social media post. Of course, we wanted to get involved because we have a lot of outreach on our side.”

Loney highlighted that the Bus Box program is for any student of any background — no questions asked. She simply wants hats and gloves to be available to students whether they can’t afford them, they forget them for the day or they just lost a glove walking to the bus.

“I actually did have a little boy (on Monday), he was so sad when he got onto the bus, and when he got off I said, ‘Why is your face so sad, what’s going on?’” said Loney. “‘I forgot my gloves.’ I told him, ‘Look, I have some in my box—bring them back to me after school.’ That’s what he was sad about, that he forgot them. I had three pairs he could pick from.”

The plan is to put gloves and hats in fabric over-the-door shoe organizers on the buses. Loney said there are eight pockets in them, so each bus will have four hats and four pairs of gloves that students can keep or just borrow for the day that will be refilled. This school year, the Bus Box program is starting as a trial run in the elementary school buses. So far, the Bus Box program has received around 40 hats and 20 sets of gloves.

“We’re in the very beginning stages of this,” said VanFossen. “ ... We’re hoping by next week (the Bus Box program) will be in the majority of elementary buses.”

Loney is a shop steward for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 381 located in Butte. She’s been working for First Student as a bus driver for seven years now. She has driven the same route to Warren Elementary School for six and a half of those years, stating that she “loves, absolutely loves” it.

“I’ve been driving to Warren for 22 years now because my daughter started kindergarten there,” said Loney. “ ... When I started driving this route, my kindergarteners that year went to sixth grade this year … At the end of the school year last year, I was so sad they were going because I’ve had them for so long that I took them out to lunch a couple days after school got out just so I could say goodbye.”

Loney drives for out-of-town trips as well. She just got back this weekend from driving one of Helena’s volleyball teams to state. She’s looking forward to driving for Bruins basketball with the start of basketball season coming up because they have requested her as their driver for the past four years.

“I think the program is great and great for the community,” said VanFossen. “… One of the things you’ll hear from the drivers is they’ll see kids without mittens and hats all the time on the buses, so they’ve been stepping up. I think we should do it every winter now, especially in Montana winters.”