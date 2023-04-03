Students from Helena and Broadwater high schools recently returned from a field trip of a lifetime to the land of the rising sun — Japan.

“Japan was a way better host than anything I’ve ever been to, and I’ve taken kids nationally to a lot of places,” said Claire Pichette, a science teacher who’s been at Helena High School for 16 years. “They took amazing care of us.”

The idea for the program started in 2020 when HHS teacher Jill Van Alstyne had a chance encounter at Helena’s Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar with Japan Consulate staff. She overheard two men speaking Japanese in the restaurant and went over to speak with them. Van Alstyne had spent two years in Japan teaching English, and she’s been at HHS for 20 years.

The men were Yoichiro Yamada, consul general of Japan in Seattle, and Hiro Tojo, who worked at the Japanese Consulate in Seattle. Alstyne stayed in touch with them and Tojo texted her about the Kakehashi Project, Japan’s Friendship Ties Program. Alstyne applied with her students in June of 2021, but COVID-19 postponed the trip until March 2023.

Alstyne told Allie Lampman, an English teacher at Broadwater High School in Townsend, about the trip. Lampman applied too, and was able to visit Japan a week or so after HHS’ group.

“The trip was so thoughtfully designed,” said Pichette, who was the HHS faculty adviser who went to Japan. “They sent us the final itinerary the day before we got there … so we didn’t have a lot of information, which drove my type A personality crazy.”

She realized once she got to Japan that her worries were misplaced.

“Being there, what occurred to me was that they had it all totally taken care of and handled, but it’s this American thing where it’s like how do I control this or be a part of this,” said Pichette. “They were like, ‘We take care of you. We’re hosting you.’ They treated us like family and took such good care of us. It was perfectly organized down to the minute.”

Pichette and seven HHS students flew out on March 4, arriving the next day in Japan. They explored Tokyo, Mount Fuji, shrines, visited a Japanese high school, participated in tea ceremonies, visited the imperial palace, visited families in their homes and more. The group had one government guide and translator the whole trip, Reimi Suzuki.

“The home visit was my favorite,” said senior Alexis Reed, and other students nodded in agreement.

Pichette stated that before COVID-19, students in the program were able to stay with the families overnight.

The students highlighted how accessible and affordable food was in Japan.

“There were vending machines everywhere. You could pick up a hot meal from one of them,” senior Mikayla Stafford said.

Other things they noted about Japan were the good public transportation, walkable cities and how clean it was, especially for having no trash cans around.

“They were a lot kinder than Americans and understanding, especially with the language barrier,” junior Coryn Perschon said. “Every time I bought something, they were so nice.”

The students also stated they felt very safe in Japan. Junior JoJo Johnson called the country “organized and quiet.”

“It was kind of late at night, but I didn’t feel like I had to worry about someone coming and grabbing me off the street,” Reed said. “There were a ton of bikes at the high school, and like two of them were locked up and the rest were free.”

Leading up to the trip, the HHS students participated in an online exchange with a school in Nagoya, talking about language, school, anime, pop culture and more. They made videos to send to each other about their schools. HHS also had weekly meetings about Japanese culture, history and language prior to the trip.

The HHS students selected for the trip had contributed the most time to the Green Group at Helena High, which is “a group of students dedicated to finding solutions to local and global environmental concerns,” according to HHS’ website.

“We had heard that (the trip) was a possibility, and we got a call saying ‘Hey, the thing is happening. You’ve earned this. Do you want to go to Japan?’” said junior Nick DeWald. “Uh, yes.”

Much of their trip revolved around nature. HHS left for home on March 12.

“I think because we’re in an environmental club, they thought green spaces and outdoor spaces,” said Pichette. “... We went to the palace, and all the paintings in their banquet hall, it wasn’t like pictures of past presidents or kings. It was pictures of native animals, birds and plants — such a different way to honor your place than we do here.”

BHS left for Japan on March 10. Lampman stated that one day, Van Alstyne, who she used to work with at HHS, called her and asked if she would be interested in applying to take a group of students to Japan.

“I had (students) apply, and I opened it to juniors and seniors,” said Lampman. “They filled out an application about why they would be a good fit and what they would bring to the program and how they would use that knowledge when they came back.”

BHS spent time in Tokyo, learned karate, visited family homes, visited a Japanese high school, participated in tea ceremonies and more. They also had a government guide and translator with them the whole time, Misa Takahashi.

“Our whole time on Okinawa was incredible,” said Lampman. “Okinawa has its own separate history from Japan, so we got a ton of great history lessons and did some Eisa dancing, which is their dance that celebrates their ancestors during holidays in July.”

Lampman stated that they were sent a survey to see what their school would be interested in while in Japan, and most of her students picked history and traditions. She said the time difference of 16 hours is much easier going over than coming back.

“We were so excited when we got there, we didn’t really feel the sleep deprivation, so we were all able to sleep that night. The way back was a lot harder,” Lampman said.

BHS flew out from Japan on March 21. Each school can only participate once in the program.

“We have lots of differences in our cultures, but at the end of the day, it was so easy to see how we’re all just human,” Lampman said. “All those kids, they’re just kids. Just because they live in a different part of the world and have different lifestyles, they’re still teenagers. They’re the same. ”