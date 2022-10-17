Group ranks Carroll College nursing program as second best in state

Carroll College's nursing program has been ranked as one of the best in the state on registerednursing.org’s annual list of "Best RN Programs."

Registerednursing.org is a nursing education resource site run by registered nurses.

“With access to state-of-the-art facilities such as the E. L. Wiegand Nursing Simulation Center, 126 students with sophomore standing or above are enrolled in the nursing program with another 57 first-year students declaring an interest in nursing – totaling fifteen percent of Carroll’s undergraduates,” wrote Carroll College in a press release on Oct. 12. “Last year, Carroll had the second largest stand-alone nursing program in Montana with the second largest number of graduates in the state.”

Carroll nursing placed second in Montana with a score of 94.83, behind Montana Tech nursing with a score of 97.71.

These nursing programs were assessed on several factors based on tuition cost, support while in school, support while working toward licensure, program length, the number of annual cohorts, an analysis of past and present first-time NCLEX-RN pass-rates weighted by year for the past five years, averaged school pass rates weighted by recent exams and more.

A standout difference among Carroll nursing and other Montana nursing schools is that Carroll is a liberal arts college. These nursing students don’t just take nursing classes and memorize terms. They sit in philosophy classes, art classes, theology classes, English classes, Spanish classes and more. When these nursing students graduate, they take the knowledge and experience from all these diverse areas with them into the world and their professional lives.

The first program learning outcome on Carroll’s nursing website is to “Integrate knowledge from the sciences, arts and humanities into nursing practice.”

In addition to Carroll’s undergraduate nursing program, the college also has an accelerated nursing track, a 15-month program. Students in this accelerated program build off their existing degree to achieve a second bachelor’s degree that allows them to become a registered nurse.

“Between Carroll’s undergraduate nursing program and its new Accelerated Nursing track, the college graduated 55 new Bachelor of Nursing RN students this past spring and summer with an overall NCLEX pass rate of 95% for the traditional students and 100% for the accelerated nursing students,” wrote Carroll in a press release. “Carroll graduates significantly outperformed the statewide NCLEX RN pass rate for June which was 82%. Carroll anticipates another 55 graduates in the program this coming spring and summer of 2023.”