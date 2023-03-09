Graduating seniors recognized by the Helena Education Foundation as Distinguished Students surprised their Distinguished Educators across the district Wednesday.

The students, along with representatives of the Helena Education Foundation and school administrators, surprised the selected educators with an invitation to be their special guests at the Celebration of Excellence.

The annual banquet is taking place on May 8. This year, HEF will celebrate 50 student and educator pairs.

Educators selected this year include teachers at elementary, middle and high school levels and in a range of disciplines.

Distinguished Students are seniors graduating from Helena High School, Capital High School and the Project for Alternative Learning (PAL). Distinguished Scholars are selected on the basis of criteria including GPA, number of AP and Honors courses and total credit hours. Educators nominate Distinguished Achievers based on excellence in a specific curricular area, leadership, service or overcoming obstacles to achievement. Students are then asked to identify the educator who has had the most positive and powerful influence on their public education.

According to Lisa Cordingley, executive director of HEF, the celebration “not only highlights hard-working students and allows the community to applaud their efforts, but it gives the students a chance to express their gratitude for the extraordinary educators who’ve helped them along their path.”