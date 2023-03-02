Amy Hasselbach’s kindergarten class at Smith Elementary School was willing to put off recess for a special visitor Thursday.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 15 into law — a bill that aims to combat inflation in state school funding. Gianforte stated the bill provides “historic levels of funding” for Montana schools, and the second-graders drum-rolled as he signed it.

“We came here today to your classroom to sign a very important bill that provides all the money to make sure that your school can stay here and operate,” Gianforte said.

For the 2024 fiscal year, the difference in the education general fund is estimated to be $15,984,474, and the 2025 fiscal year difference is estimated to be $69,575,164. To cover these differences caused by inflationary costs, HB15 adds $85.6 million to the state's K-12 Base Amount for School Equity aide funding through 2025.

This bill is off of the governor’s budget, and includes inflationary adjustments to the school’s funding formulas, accounting for consumer price indexes with 2.7% and 3% increases in the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

For example, each high school district in Montana with an "average number of belonging (ANB)," meaning the student count for each district used for funding purposes, of 800 or fewer students will receive an additional $343,483 for fiscal year 2024 and $353,787 for each fiscal year after. Montana's ANB is 153,911 students total in all districts for the 2023 fiscal year, and the bill's fiscal note estimates by the 2025 fiscal year that that number will be around 156,426.

The bill passed the House 83-13 on Jan. 24 and the Senate 45-5 on Feb. 15. Bill sponsor Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, and Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen were also present at Thursday's bill signing.

“It was an honor to carry the school funding bill this session and to join students and teachers as Gov. Gianforte signed it into law," Bedey said. "The Legislature and governor worked together to provide strong funding for our local schools and to get it done early in the session."

Bedey served on the Hamilton Public Schools' school board for nine years, seven of those as chair. He is now chairing the Education Interim Budget Committee that monitors the execution of the state budget.

HB 15 is a key element in the governor's Budget for Montana Families and his "pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teachers agenda," his staff said.

“Let’s support individualized learning, civics education, and other innovative approaches to education," Gianforte said in his 2023 State of the State address. "Let’s ensure parents are involved in their kids’ education and teachers have the resources they need to help our kids thrive.”

The bill is effective at the start of the 2024 fiscal year on July 1.

The governor went around the room asking students what their favorite part or subject in school is, and the two most prominent answers were “gym” and “free toys.” Gianforte then read the students “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson about a young mouse convincing predators in the woods that the mouse is the most-feared creature.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz stated that it was an honor to welcome the governor to the school. He said the classroom represents the quality education that this funding will go toward in public schools statewide. He also thanked legislators for their "timely work" on the bill as school districts plan for the next biennium.

“Her kindergartners are just beginning their remarkable journey to become high school graduates, ready for college and career," Weltz said. "We’ll use the funding signed into law by the governor today to support that journey for all students."

Earlier Thursday morning, Weltz spoke at Hometown Helena, a grassroots civic group, about budget shortfalls in school districts across Montana. HB15 will hopefully help counter some of the financial struggles in education.

"Our expenditures are far outreaching our revenue," said Weltz. "If Billings, Bozeman, myself here in Helena, Missoula, Kalispell are all trying to find three, four, five million dollars to make the budgets work, the writing on the wall is that maybe it's not just our district and communities but maybe a spending or funding formula we're struggling with."