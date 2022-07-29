Gianforte selects Helena's Norris Blossom as student regent

Helena’s Norris Blossom is going through a great period of growth in his life. One could even say he’s "blossoming."

Blossom has been selected by Gov. Greg Gianforte to be the sole student regent on the Montana University System’s Board of Regents, where he will serve one year.

“I have a lot of people to thank (for the selection),” Blossom said. “There’s been friends and family supporting me through it all."

Blossom attended Capital High School and graduated in 2019. He first became interested in student government as a freshman in high school, when he successfully ran for vice president of his class for his upcoming sophomore year. He has been hooked since then and served the next two years as president of his class at Capital.

Blossom is now going into his senior year at Montana State University, where he’s studying industrial management systems engineering and economics.

During Blossom’s time at MSU, he served as student body president for the 2021-2022 academic year. One of the most tangible legacies he is leaving behind from his term is helping students navigate Bozeman’s housing situation.

“One of the things that inspired me to run was how widespread the student housing issue was,” Blossom said. “After talking with students and other universities, we started the Off-Campus Life Office, a resource center for off-campus housing. Already hundreds of students have found housing through it.”

As a part of the student body government, Blossom was automatically a part of the Montana Associated Students. From here, he was encouraged to apply for student regent. The applicants went through a round of interviews. Three to four applicants moved onto the next stage, where they were personally interviewed, and only one was nominated by the governor.

“During this term, I am the student voice on the board. I’m surrounded by experts, and I'm still a student, not an expert,” said Blossom. “My goal is representing students' needs, opinions, and working to figure out all of the changes in higher education that are happening right now.”

During Blossom’s time at MSU, he has also served as a senator on the Associated Students of Montana State University, a research assistant in the Economics Department, a program development intern at the MSU Science and Math Resource Center, a financial planning intern at Xtant Medical through Montana Manufacturing Extension Center, and an ambassador for the MSU Honors College.

“Since I’ve been in college, there’s been a steady decline in my sleep schedule,” joked Blossom.

Blossom is a fourth generation Montanan. His great grandpa homesteaded by Fort Shaw, 24 miles west of Great Falls.

“Being a Montanan to me means respecting the outdoors and preserving it for future generations. I know generations before us worked hard to preserve it for us," said Blossom. "We have a great place here (in Montana)."

Currently, Blossom serves as a Boardroom Bobcat, partnering with nonprofits in the Bozeman area.

“Say ‘yes’ to opportunities. I’ve rarely been upset that I took an opportunity, but I have regretted not taking them,” said Blossom. “Just show up and put in the work.”