Gianforte presents $440K for scholarships at Carroll College

Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Carroll College on Tuesday to present the college with $440,000 in grant funding for scholarships.

According to Erik Rose, director of institutional research and strategy at Carroll, the scholarships will be provided to qualifying new students entering the school's 15-month accelerated nursing program or master of social work program.

Rose said the funding will be allocated to 32 scholarships, 16 per program, at $12,500 each. This comes out to about $200,000 per program, and the remaining funds will go toward marketing the scholarships.

The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which is meant to provide COVID-19 relief. Last week, Gianforte announced $6 million in ARPA funding will be used as an investment in workforce development. The state awarded that grant to Accelerate Montana, a collaborative partnership headed by the University of Montana in Missoula. Carroll College is a partner in the initiative, which seeks to establish training opportunities for Montanans in sectors such as construction, health care, manufacturing and infrastructure.

According to Rose, Carroll was on top of things when it came to applying for grant funding.

"We were on the ball with a proposal," Rose said. "We really like to get in on any newly launched academic opportunities."

Gianforte said the leadership of those such as Lauren Swant, associate professor and director of the nursing program at Carroll, and James Petrovich, professor and director of the masters of social work program, is critically important to the state of Montana, which is suffering significant workforce shortages in both fields.

"For far too long Montana has not been living up to its potential. I think this is because there is a longstanding disconnect between employers and educators," Gianforte said. "I'd like to see programs like Accelerate Montana reach every campus in different industries across the state."

Gianforte said Accelerate Montana is expected to train up to 5,000 workers over the next few years, and he expressed enthusiasm that Carroll is a part of the project to "empower students with in-demand skills."

When asked what other major industries need workforce development, Gianforte cited meetings he has had with home builders who lack carpenters, electricians and more. The governor said he met with a Helena manufacturer recently who had 63 open positions. Gianforte also cited his meetings with restaurant industry heads who are experiencing a drought of qualified workers for management positions and more.

According to Gianforte, the goal with projects like Accelerate Montana is to use the educational institutions, public or private, in the state to create industry pipelines to where workers are needed the most.

Both Swant and Petrovich shared their own experiences with the need for workers in their respective fields. Petrovich said there is a perpetual need for mental health services across the state and there is a major shortage of those who are qualified to provide those services. This is especially true in under-served areas. He said these scholarships are "absolutely going to make a difference."

Swant's field is facing a nationwide shortage, and in Montana the field is expected to lose about 570 nurses every year as many workers age into retirement.

"The workforce depends on highly skilled nurses to function," Swant said. "You have my sincerest thanks for helping to secure these scholarships."

Carroll President John Cech said the $12,500 scholarships cover around a quarter of the accelerated nursing program's tuition.

"It goes a long way to helping them get started," Cech said. "And nursing is a very competitive field right now when it comes to wages. Many nursing start out making more than $60,000 per year right now."

The accelerated nursing program at Carroll takes those who have already completed a bachelor's degree and puts them on track to be a registered nurse in 15 months.

The master of social work program takes about nine months to complete for those who already have a bachelor's in social work. Cech said it takes about two years if the student has no background in social work. The master of social work program is relatively new to Carroll and has online and hybrid options available.

"We have students from all over the state who are enrolled in the MSW program," Cech said. "We at Carroll want to be at the table to be a part of the conversation with industry professionals to solve these workforce issues."

Scholarship awards will be based upon demonstrated financial need and will be given to students who intend to work in Montana following graduation. The scholarships are earmarked for those who enter the programs after Tuesday's announcement.

