Since I was named superintendent of your Helena Public Schools two years ago, I’ve made communication a top priority for our district and a personal commitment for me.

Our district receives tremendous support from our Helena community. Support is born of trust; trust demands communication.

I’m grateful to our community partners at the Helena Independent Record for this opportunity to start the new school year with a new, monthly column here in the IR. I look forward to keeping you up to date as we build on last year’s successes and seize new opportunities in the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

In this Saturday’s issue of the IR, you’ll also find the 2023-24 Helena Public Schools calendar. We took a new approach with this year’s edition, which includes a full sports schedule and is jam-packed with information about our district – everything from school safety, to technology, to how to volunteer. The calendar will be available in print and online, so be sure to pin it to your fridge or save the link or both. Beginning next week, print editions will also be available at the Helena Public Schools District Office at Lincoln Center, 1325 Poplar, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Thank you to the Independent Record and its advertisers for their decades of support for the district calendar, a community favorite that helps us share school events and information throughout the year.

Our efforts to reach community members with timely, accurate information don’t stop there. As our community’s public school district, our decisions affect everyone – sports fans, businesses supported by our employees, and clubs and community organizations that use our facilities. That’s why we strive to connect with people across multiple platforms, including email, social media and the district website.

If you’re the parent of a Helena Public Schools student, you will continue to receive a district update from me each Friday via email. If you’re a grandparent, a family friend or a community member who simply wants to stay abreast of district news, please visit our website at helenaschools.org to sign up to receive my weekly district updates via email.

And if you would like daily updates on district news and information, don’t forget to follow us on social media, where we’ve grown our following to more than 3,000 on Facebook (@HelenaSchoolDistrict) and 1,600 on Instagram (@HelenaPublicSchools) over the past two years. We look forward to posting back-to-school highlights as we start welcoming students on Aug. 30.

We’re always ready to shout from the mountaintops about the incredible accomplishments of our students and staff. I also want to make it easy for you, as voters and taxpayers, to stay apprised of the business of running our district.

Our community places tremendous trust in our Helena Public Schools, as demonstrated by the passage of two district levies last spring. We are deeply grateful, and I am deeply committed to keeping you informed about how we use these public resources.

So please stay tuned. We look forward to communicating with you as we launch another great school year.