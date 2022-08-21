Free Roots Alternative Learning Center cuts the ribbon before the first day of school

Not many people have what it takes to create a new school from the ground up in six months, but Emily Warhank, board president of Free Roots Alternative Learning Center, has it.

On Sunday, Free Roots got out its oversized scissors to cut the red ribbon, celebrating how far the school has come before its first day of school on Monday.

Warhank thanked the parents, families, board members, and students for all the work they put into starting Free Roots, and a pastor blessed the opening celebration.

“This all started from a conversation (Brittany MacDougall) and I had in my living room because we had kids who were needing something different. We just started brainstorming,” said Warhank.

In February, Warhank ran with the idea of a new private school in the Helena area and invited anyone interested to a meeting, and there was enough interest from the community to get Free Roots up and running. The school can hold up to 40 students, and Warhank stated they’re not at full capacity but close to it.

Free Roots' vision is “every student fully thriving academically, socially and spiritually.” The school’s mission “is to provide for every student a quality alternative, individualized, and biblically-based education in a nurturing environment,” according to their website.

It’s a K-8 school with two teachers in two classrooms - one for K through second grade and one for third through eighth grade. It is montessori style school in that students self-direct much of their education.

Inside the school already, one girl in a sundress is drawing her sister as a princess. A young boy sits playing with legos. In another room, a pre-teen is reading a book from the school library. School hasn’t even started yet.

Monday’s first day of school will start with core subjects like English, math, and science in the morning, and then, in the afternoon, children will move onto electives.

The electives offered this fall are baking, music, P.E. obstacle courses, science of plants, hands on history, creation history, travel the continents, stem challenge, and entrepreneur. These run on six week intervals.

“For the entrepreneur class, they’re going to create a business plan for the school coffee house, and then present it to see if they get funded,” said Chelsea Culpon, a mother of three students attending Free Roots part time this fall. “Then, those who continue in the entrepreneur class will come to school early and bake goods to sell at morning during drop-off.”

Outside the school is a freshly built playground with swings, a slide, a jungle gym, colorful painted tires, and more just waiting to be played with for the first time.

“I arranged the tires on the ground because they were upright at first, but now it's cool because it’s like a military drill,” said Joseph Culpon who’s going into the sixth grade.

Joseph’s younger brother, Nathan, had one hope going into the coming school year.

“Please, tell me there’s no homework,” stated Nathan while jumping from a swing.

Tuition is $550 per student or $450 if parents volunteer six hours a month. Some students go part time for the morning core classes and pay $300 a month.

The Culpon family has three children attending part time from 9 a.m. to noon. The rest of the time, their mother, Chelsea, homeschools them.

“We’re still considered homeschools by the state of Montana, but we’re switching for more curriculum - to have a different teacher experience, versus only mom being a teacher, and to strengthen their academic performance,” said Chelsea.

“Also for the social aspect, although they don’t seem to need it,” said Chris Culpon, the father of the Culpon children, as the Culpon kids ran around the playground playing amongst the group of Free Roots children.

For the staff and volunteers, there is a nursery at the school to make childcare accessible for their young children.

“It was really important for us to have free childcare for staff and volunteers, which is why I ended up (overseeing the nursery) because it was sort of my idea,” said Brittany MacDougall who has two children attending Free Roots. “Child care is hard. It is not widely available or affordable.”

MacDougall was a part of Free Roots from the initial conversation with Warhank months ago in Warhank’s living room. They’ve come a long way since then.

“I’m excited, I hope my first day will be like today, exciting,” said Isiah Warhank who’s going into kindergarten.

“I feel like the main thing is just that the kids really thrive, and they all feel really good about coming to school and enjoying themselves,” said Warhank. “That’s my vision. And that the parents all feel heard and their kids are getting what they need.”