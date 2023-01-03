 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

First EHHS student to join Montana Air National Guard is sworn in

  • 0
Jacob Spencer - MTANG

East Helena High School senior Jacob Spencer is sworn into the Montana Air National Guard on Dec. 27, 2022.

 Photo provided by Montana Air National Guard

East Helena High School has experienced many firsts since it was established in 2019. 

The school's first student to join the Montana Air National Guard (MTANG), senior Jacob Spencer, was sworn in Dec. 27 as the newest airman in the 120th Airlift Wing.

“I decided to join the Montana Air National Guard because my dream is to one day become a pilot,” said Spencer. “I’m most looking forward to flying in the C130’s after I return from basic training.”

Spencer’s family, unit members and his recruiter, Tech Sgt. Suzanna Gange, were all in attendance as he took the oath of enlistment. He plans to use his full tuition benefits to attend Montana State University in the fall. Throughout college, he will work as a part-time airman one weekend per month as a crew chief on MTANG’s C130s. He will also receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

People are also reading…

For more information on how to get in touch with a recruiter or about benefits with the Montana Air National Guard, go to www.120thairliftwing.ang.af.mil/Recruiting. MTAG is also on Facebook (@InsideMTANG) and Instagram (@montana_ang_recruiting).

“Jacob was so easy to work with,” said Gange. “From the moment he walked in he has been laid back, humble, and extremely bright and motivated. We’re really excited to have him here on our team.”

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France bans disposable fast-food packaging, utensils

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News