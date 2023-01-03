First EHHS student to join Montana Air National Guard is sworn in

East Helena High School has experienced many firsts since it was established in 2019.

The school's first student to join the Montana Air National Guard (MTANG), senior Jacob Spencer, was sworn in Dec. 27 as the newest airman in the 120th Airlift Wing.

“I decided to join the Montana Air National Guard because my dream is to one day become a pilot,” said Spencer. “I’m most looking forward to flying in the C130’s after I return from basic training.”

Spencer’s family, unit members and his recruiter, Tech Sgt. Suzanna Gange, were all in attendance as he took the oath of enlistment. He plans to use his full tuition benefits to attend Montana State University in the fall. Throughout college, he will work as a part-time airman one weekend per month as a crew chief on MTANG’s C130s. He will also receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

For more information on how to get in touch with a recruiter or about benefits with the Montana Air National Guard, go to www.120thairliftwing.ang.af.mil/Recruiting. MTAG is also on Facebook (@InsideMTANG) and Instagram (@montana_ang_recruiting).

“Jacob was so easy to work with,” said Gange. “From the moment he walked in he has been laid back, humble, and extremely bright and motivated. We’re really excited to have him here on our team.”