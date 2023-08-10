AT&T with the help of the Helena Indian Alliance, the Montana Consortium for Urban Indian Health and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce distributed laptop computers to 50 local students Wednesday.

More than 100 refurbished laptops will be given to students and families across Montana as part of AT&T’s goal to help bridge the digital divide, company officials said.

The laptops, funded by an AT&T donation, were refurbished by Los Angeles-based Human-I-T, a nonprofit that converts corporate e-waste into devices for those left on the wrong side of the digital divide.

The local recipients are clients of the Helena Indian Alliance, who receive a laptop and digital literacy resources "to help them fully participate in our digital world," an AT&T news release states.

In rural Montana, many students don’t have digital basics at home, including access to the internet, computers or skills needed to benefit from the online world, an issue known as the digital divide.

Montana Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles said during the distribution event at Centennial Park that Montana ranks 49th in the nation in broadband connectivity.

“Montana families rely on technology now more than ever,” Giles said in the news release. “From education to social connection, life happens online, and we are committed to helping students stay connected.”

The Helena Indian Alliance and Montana Consortium for Urban Indian Health are organizations that work throughout the state to advocate for and responsibly serve the mental, physical and social welfare of the Native American population of Montana.

Through these organizations, AT&T is helping to provide 50 laptop devices to rural and tribal K-12 students in Helena, 20 in Billings, 15 to All Nations Health Center Missoula, 10 to Great Falls Indian Health Clinic and five to Butte Native Wellness Center, company officials said.

"These devices will help students and families as they navigate school, pursue higher education and in seeking employment."

Lindsay Slead said following the event that she is a single mother, and with inflation, she was finding it difficult to carve enough for a laptop for her 11-year-old daughter, Abigail.

Abigail will be starting the sixth grade at C.R. Anderson Middle School at the end of the month, and while the school offers loaner laptops to its students, there are not enough for everyone and they cannot be taken home, Lindsay Slead said.

"This will help me with school a lot," Abigail said, adding that she will now be able to finish homework and write essays at home. "And it'll help my mom a lot, too. She's trying to save money."

The philanthropy falls directly in line with Helena Indian Alliance's mission.

“Our organization is happy to collaborate with AT&T and Human-I-T to provide laptops to our youth who will directly benefit from this collaboration,” said Linda Kinsey, Helena Indian Alliance director of the Native Connections Grant. “The students will benefit by being able to complete schoolwork, have access to educational and employment resources, telehealth and social connections.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte said in the news release “(d)igital literacy opens the doors to greater opportunity for young Montanans to receive the best education possible and thrive in a good-paying job.”