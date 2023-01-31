Family engagement nights keep Central Elementary School busy after the bell rings

Central Elementary School has been a busy place both in and outside of school.

Throughout the school year, Title I teacher Jill Downing has been working with the parent council and other community groups for family engagement nights to welcome parents and students to Central for various activities. Downing has been at Central for as long as she’s been in Helena, 16 years.

“This year, we’ve been doing a lot of events. It’s kind of like getting back to pre-pandemic times,” said Downing. “The building is relatively new. When we compare it with the pandemic, we were only in here a full year before then. We have lots of new families, so this is a year of trying things out and seeing what works for families.”

The most recent family engagement night was a family science night sponsored by STARBASE on Jan. 24.

“This year, the STARBASE team wanted to do some outreach so they contacted several of the schools and prioritized title schools and brought science to use for the entire school,” said Downing.

STARBASE is funded by the Department of Defense and is the premiere DOD STEM education program. The program began in 1993, and Montana has two STARBASE classrooms in Helena at Fort Harrison and in Great Falls on the Air National Guard Base.

“STARBASE presents our nation’s youth to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on Active, Guard and Reserve military bases and installations while building confidence in STEM practices and concepts,” according to the Department of Military Affairs’ website.

Around 30 students and their families visited the four science stations that were set up at the event: rocket straw making, bouncy ball making, robotics and butterfly making.

“The straw rockets the kids actually got to launch with a rocket launcher that launched into a board that looked like outer space, so that was pretty cool,” said Downing. “The robotics had all kinds of robots and Lego robotics for the kids to program and make them go through little shapes of masking tape on the floor.”

Downing stated that STARBASE is also looking to do events at Bryant and Broadwater elementary schools this school year.

“I suspect if we do (family science night) next year, which is something STARBASE is hoping to do is continual outreach in the schools at yearly events, I think it will grow,” said Downing. “I received a lot of feedback from families about how much they appreciated it. We just don’t get a science activity, so it was really a nice opportunity, especially from experts who are teachers in that field.”

The next family engagement night at Central is open library hour on Thursday. Since November, every second Thursday of the month, Central has welcomed families into the school to explore the library and read with their child for an hour after school. The event is a perfect way to celebrate February’s 'I love to read' month.

“I always have a feature every month (at library hour), so next, we’re going to have a storyteller,” said Downing.

Other events put on for Central’s family engagement nights this school year have been family game nights, coffee with the principal in the morning once a month, connection calls with families, Halloween costume swap and restore, tickets to the Helena High School football game and a partnership with the Montana Indian Alliance for a soup and story night.

Downing also does a Central wear and swap every year for the students.

“I collect any Central wear that anyone wants to donate that their children have outgrown that’s gently used, and we wash it and distribute it to students,” said Downing. “Lots of students have received. Last year, I think we had 14 classrooms, and I was able to get something for a student in every classroom.”

Downing highlighted that the school’s family engagement plan has three levels to it on how to engage families schoolwide, in the classroom and individually. She stated that family engagement is always changing based on the needs of the students and their families.

“Central school is really all about inclusivity and a partnership between our families and our staff, so we look at it three pronged,” said Downing. “... I cannot stress enough that it is very much a collective effort, and everyone has a part doing different things.”