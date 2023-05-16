A journey that started over four years ago has come to an end with East Helena High School being approved by the Montana Board of Public Education to become a fully accredited high school, and just in time for graduation.

“There’s a lot of things that had to be figured out along the way so it was a pretty big deal for us so we were excited about it, and obviously it’s great for our kids that are getting their diplomas here in about 3 weeks from an accredited high school,” said East Helena Superintendent Dan Rispens.

Rispens and Brian Kessler, the principal at EHHS, attended the Montana Board of Public Education meeting in Great Falls on Thursday where one of the agenda items was the accreditation of EHHS. At the meeting, Rispens called the high school’s first ever graduating class, “pioneers’; EHHS’ class of 2023 will graduate on June 2.

“We have worked very hard to try to create something out of nothing for the community of East Helena and by something out of nothing, I mean we have never had a high school in East Helena,” Rispens said. “I have told people multiple times that we probably bit off more than we could chew in this project, but we also had a commitment in our hearts to provide the community and the kids who are going to be the first graduating class from East Helena High School a comprehensive and complete high school experience for them.”

Ripsens thanked the hard work of East Helena Public Schools staff and Kessler who was hired as EHHS' principal two years ago.

“(Kessler’s) knowledge and expertise and his insight, his way of interacting with young people and understanding the needs that kids have today and the desire of the community to prepare kids for the future has just been fantastic,” said Rispens.

For the 2022-23 school year, the high school is home to 566 students and 38.5 full-time equivalent teachers.

East Helena High School had been operating under a provisional accreditation status since not all four high school grades were enrolled before this year. The Office of Public Instruction conducted a state accreditation site review on March 22 to interview staff, parents and students while checking out the facility and classes being taught. In the report, OPI noted that they were “impressed” with the school.

They noted leadership works well with the staff to support students and establish effective communication strategies. The report said that school climate was “perceived well based on interviews from all stakeholders” and that parents feel involved through correspondence and things such as the Parent College which teaches parents about various topics related to their children.

“There is an overwhelming family and community support in East Helena,” said Crystal Andrews, director of accreditation at OPI. “I had the pleasure of interviewing the stakeholder panel of the families and we had at least 10 in attendance and four or five online. The conversation was extremely positive and showcased the many ways the East Helena community is involved with their school.”

OPI highlighted that EHHS provides opportunities for college and career readiness through an AP program, dual enrollment, mini-apprenticeships with Helena College and Career and Technical Education opportunities.

Andrews summed up OPI’s findings as “Overall, East Helena High School has developed a wonderful learning environment for their children.”