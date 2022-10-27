Educators honored with 'Let's Talk About Great Teachers Award'

Confusion, shock, then a smile - that’s the order of emotions Helena Public School educators felt as the Helena Education Foundation, Superintendent Rex Weltz and assistant superintendents Josh McKay and Brian Cummings filled their classrooms and offices to present awards.

Nine Helena Public School educators received the Helena Education Foundation’s Let’s Talk About Great Teachers Award on Thursday. The Helena Education Foundation (HEF) selects nominated educators who go above and beyond for their students.

“With input from administration, teaching staff and parents, HEF selects educators who exhibit extra effort — accessing HEF programs and identifying other resources to create extraordinary experiences for their students,” wrote HEF in a news release. “This year’s honorees include elementary, middle and high school classroom teachers, an administrator and a school nurse.”

Those recognized this year are Jill Downing (Central), Ryan Cooney (Project for Alternative Learning), Beth Douglas (C.R. Anderson), Shannon McNamees (Capital High School), Tom Batty (Capital High School), Chelsey Davis (Four Georgians), Buffy Smith (Helena High School), Joslyn Davidson (Helena Public Schools) and Kristin Bishop (Helena Middle School).

These educators will be celebrated at HEF’s annual Great Conversations event on Nov. 16. This year will be the first time this event is held in person since 2019 due to COVID-19.

“Thanks to Adam and Marlene Ostby for sponsoring this annual award which provides an opportunity for community recognition of excellence among the staff of the Helena Public Schools,” Executive Director of the HEF Lisa Cordingley said.