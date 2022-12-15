East Helena schools eye long-term infrastructure needs amid community's growth

East Helena Public Schools (EHPS) is taking steps to address the rapid growth of its community.

During the East Helena school board's monthly meeting on Monday, one of the main focuses was the Long Term Infrastructure Committee Report. This report starts the process of coming up with a detailed plan for the future of the school district so it has room to grow with all of the subdivisions going in around East Helena.

“It is very critical for us to anticipate population growth within the school district,” stated Superintendent of EHPS Dan Rispens. “Understanding the complicated process to secure funding to build new facilities and then actually get the work completed in a timely fashion requires us to be five to 10 years ahead of things in our growth forecasting. I believe the growth will continue but we anticipate it will slow a bit over the next two years compared to 2020-2022.”

The addition of East Helena High School in 2020 and Prickly Pear Elementary in 2018 increased the capacity for students and made the district more attractive to parents looking to relocate. The report details other reasons for people moving to East Helena, including “Individuals felt more free to choose where they live due to availability of remote work options, political choice and effects of local laws, quality of life and availability of comparably affordable housing.”

As of October, East Helena had around 980 new homes proposed in subdivisions within the next five to 10 years. The report notes rumors of another 4,080 local homes proposed on the long-term horizon 10 to 30 years out. At a five-year constant build-out rate, the report estimates that across all 12 grades, that’s four new students per year per grade, or 46 new students a year total.

“We would reasonably expect to see an additional 250 students from the 980 new homes over five to 10 years, a 10% increase in enrollment,” said Rispens. “Student growth of this nature will fill up our current facilities and require consideration of additions to buildings or a new school to accommodate students. We would expect to see up to 1,000 students from the 4,080 proposed homes on the 10- to 30-year timeline. Growth of this nature will require additional schools to be built for the students.”

As of October, EHPS had 1,960 students across its five schools. The total student capacity for the district is 2,460. EHPS is unique in that it only has two or three grades in each elementary school. Eastgate Elementary School houses pre-kindergarten and kindergarten; Prickly Pear Elementary School houses first and second grades; Radley Elementary School houses third through fifth grades; East Valley Middle School houses sixth through eighth grades; and East Helena High School is for students in grades nine to 12.

Using growth projection and assuming the district gets about four new students per grade level per year, the quickest school to fill to capacity will be East Helena High School in an estimated 7.18 years due to its current population being 585 students and its capacity at 700. The school that will take the longest to fill up at this rate would be Eastgate Elementary in 15.25 years, with a current student population of 178 and a capacity for 300, stated the report.

EHPS has a total of 141.49 acres in property holdings. The report highlights how beneficial it was when past administrations and school boards secured the 50-acre Dartman property on which Prickly Pear Elementary was built, because it still has lots of room for new facilities and open space for recreation in the future.

“Since the School Board Trustees have anticipated growth for the next 10-20 years and have developed a new infrastructure plan to meet those growth needs, no significant additional bond needs are projected for hopefully 10 years, provided the administration and the School Board manage enrollment carefully,” states the report. “Unrestricted enrollment increases by allowing significant numbers of tuition or out of district boundary enrollments would however create significant crowding issues and disruption to their plan.”

As the student population increases, EHPS is primarily focused on what it can do with the buildings it already has before looking to build new ones. For their five year plan, officials are considering shuffling Radley, Eastgate and East Valley Middle School to house only essential programs, which could include reorganizing robotics, Indian Impact and meeting rooms.

For the 10-year plan, they’re considering adding one of the following building projects: an additional wing to East Valley Middle School to house fifth and sixth graders; possibly moving fifth grade from Radley Elementary to East Valley Middle School; adding a wing to Prickly Pear Elementary to house third graders; or adding more infrastructure to house food services, administration building, maintenance and a bus barn. An alternative option would be building another school on EHPS property and restructuring the current schools.

“It is an exciting time for East Helena and the greater Helena area,” said Rispens. “We have the quality of life people are looking for. The East Helena schools want to be ahead of the curve and prepared for what is coming our way.”